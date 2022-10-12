Wicklow

Tinahely's sights set on bigger targets after SFC victory

Tinahely captain Aoife Gorman with the Wicklow LGFA SFC cup.

Tinahely captain Aoife Gorman with the Wicklow LGFA SFC cup.

Andrew Ryan

AOIFE GORMAN admitted TInahely have their eyes on something bigger after winning their eighth Wicklow Senior football championship on the spin last weekend.

Seamus McClean’s indomitable charges reached the landmark with a comprehensive 2-15 to 0-3 win over rivals St. Patrick’s, capping off a conclusive championship campaign which rarely depicted them as being vulnerable to losing their crown.

