Tinahely's sights set on bigger targets after SFC victory

AOIFE GORMAN admitted TInahely have their eyes on something bigger after winning their eighth Wicklow Senior football championship on the spin last weekend.

Seamus McClean’s indomitable charges reached the landmark with a comprehensive 2-15 to 0-3 win over rivals St. Patrick’s, capping off a conclusive championship campaign which rarely depicted them as being vulnerable to losing their crown.

For captain Gorman, it represented one step along the way to immortality for this formidable group of players, as they set their sights on righting the wrong of 2021 and winning the Leinster championship.

“It was unreal,” she said. “We were looking forward to this all year. It has been a long year, so it was unreal.

“At the start of the game, we were quiet and settling into the game. It was low scoring for a lot of the first half and then, we settled in, and really proved how good we are. The scoreline showed that at the end of the game.

“We have been growing the team now for eight or nine years now. We had our eyes on something bigger this year, so we really just went out there and had a win to get. That was our mission and now we are looking forward to next weekend.”

That is not to say that the midfielder or her colleagues are getting ahead of themselves. Their provincial championship aspirations start this weekend with the visit of Westmeath champions Miltown to Tinahely on Sunday afternoon.

Their motivation will be three-pronged: the inherent confidence stemming from winning yet another county title; their meeting with Miltown serving as the main-event of a hometown double header that will start with their Intermediates facing Ballinamere/Durrow from Offaly; and the lingering sting of regret from their maiden foray into the senior ranks.

In 2021, fresh off winning the delayed but long-desired Leinster intermediate in Parnell Park, Tinahely took their first strides in the top tier. What could have been a significant leap for many teams represented a baby step for Gorman and co., however, as they made it as far as the semi-finals in fittingly commanding fashion.

In their way in the last four was Meath champions Dunboyne, propped up but by no means carried by the presences of Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan, two of the Royals’ literal all-star contributors to their iconic All-Ireland championship victory from the same season, and a side who had broken TInahely’s hearts in the Leinster intermediate quarter-finals in 2017.

Dunboyne met their match and then some, as TInahely produced a herculean, swaggering, overwhelming performance that should have seen them advance to play Foxrock-Cabinteely in the final, but for some ill-timed errors and some agonising missed opportunities to cost them dearly.

As the fates would dictate, Dunboyne would go on to beat Fox-Cabs; an accolade that could well have been TInahely’s had the stars aligned in a different way in the semi-finals.

“We have been in this situation how many times every year. We have been unlucky a lot of years. That is twice against Dunboyne that we should have beaten them. We are gunning for it this year.

“We are just looking forward to it, to be honest, especially with the two teams in Tinahely; our intermediates are there as well, so we are looking forward to it. We literally can’t wait to play.

“We know ourselves that we are well capable.

“The girls in training, the intermediates, there is massive competition for them to get on the senior team and then the girls on the panel on the senior team, there is massive competition between us, to get on the starting team, which is brilliant. Everyone is gunning for it and wanting to be in a position on the day and that is why we are so good.

“We have got our hands on the intermediate one, so we have our eyes on the senior one now and we know ourselves, I think, last year, we went in not knowing what the story would be up in senior. It just proves how good we are that we were capable of going on to win it. We have that bit of confidence around us this year,” he added.