Tinahely look the real deal as they progress to Junior ‘B’ football final

Tinahely 1-15

Baltinglass 1-6

On a damp miserable Sunday morning the men from Tinahely and Baltinglass took to the field of Annacurra to contest the semi-final of the Philip Doyle Junior ‘B’ football championship.

This game was slow to get going with both sides showing some signs of nerves in the opening minutes but once the game got going, we were treated to some great open and expansive football.

Baltinglass were the quickest to settle and they got the scoreboard up and running with a great point from Brian Nolan after Wesley Balfe had done well to breakdown the Tinahely attack to feed the ball out to Nolan who took on his man and sent the ball sailing between the posts from a tight angle.

A free from Alan Nolan extended the Baltinglass lead inside the opening minutes but then it was time for Tinahely to put on the pressure on the Baltinglass rearguard.

With the playing surface being quite slippery, ball retention was going to play a major part in this game and the ball played into the Tinahely forwards was giving them every chance to get the ball to stick.

Tinahely got their scoring up and running and once Rory O’Dare registered their opening point the Tinahely man was proving to be in fine form from both frees and open play. He would go on a scoring spree, registering Tinahely’s opening fpour points.

Then game the first major of the game when a long ball into the heart of the Tinahely defence created some confusion and a 50-50 ball was won by Baltinglass full-forward Tony Kealy ahead of Damien D’Arcy and the Baltinglass man had to composure to feed the ball out to Jack Hanlon who slid the ball into the empty net.

The point of the game arrived just before half-time when Jack Hanlon split the posts when surrounded by Tinahely defenders. The Baltinglass man still managed to turn on twopence to give himself enough time to get his shot away.

Two quick-fire points from Oisin Gorman closed out the scoring to see the teams go in at the break level at Tinahely 0-7, Baltinglass 1-4.

Tinahely got the second half off to an ideal start with a goal straight from the throw-in. The ball was knocked down by David Dillon to Patrick Murphy who shifted the ball out to John Blake who in turn had Adam Hatton coming off his shoulder like a train.

Hatton beat his man and slipped the ball off to Rory O’Dare who made no mistake when skidding the ball into the back of the net.

Tinahely really upped the ante in the second half, and they never let Baltinglass settle back into the game.

With a nice mix of youth and experience spread throughout the team, they looked composed on the ball and were always looking for a player in the better position.

Tinahely would outscore their opponents 1-8 to 0-2 in the second half, and they spread the score across the field to the delight of their management and supporters.

Adam Hatton, who was powering up the line throughout the game, kicked a great crowd-pleasing score midway through the half to put the icing on a great second-half performance.

With time starting to run out Baltinglass were left with no option but to try and work a goal but with high balls being drove in onto the edge of the Tinahely square it was Tinahely veteran David Dillon that was back there to spoil the party.

Tinahely ran out comfortable winners to progress to the Junior ‘B’ final where they will face Bray Emmets.

Final score: Tinahely 1-15, Baltinglass 1-6.

Tinahely: Damien D’Arcy; Larry Keating, Thomas Hayden, Callum Mutton; James Tyrell, Fionn Furlong, Adam Hatton (0-1); David Dillon, Patrick Murphy; John Blake, Alan Nolan (0-3), Odhran Doyle; Rory O’Dare (1-5), Sean Murphy (0-1), Oisin Gorman (0-3). Subs: Raymond McGlynn, Daniel Ging (0-1), Owen Hedderman (0-1).

Baltinglass: Jamie Fannon; Kevin Wall, Peter Osbourne, Martin Donegan; Conor O’Neill (0-1), John Hennessy, Wesley Balfe; Alan Nolan (0-1), John Timmons; Ross Nolan (0-1), Jack Hanlon (1-1), Brian Nolan (0-1); Adam Kavanagh, Tony Kealy, Fabian Dunne. Subs: Stephen Quinn, Eddie Gorman, Jamie McTernan, Conor Flood, Paudi Swinbourne (0-1).

Referee: Jason Smyth (Stratford-Grangecon)