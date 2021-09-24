Tinahely look in prime position to claim seventh county title on the trot

Tinahely look in prime position to claim their seventh Wicklow county title in a row in 2021.

While Carnew Emmets and AGB got the Wicklow LGFA championship journey officially up and running with their Junior ‘B’ clash last weekend (4-14 to 1-8 in favour of Carnew) and Clara and Bray Emmets followed that up with a fine wins over Clan na Gael and Valleymount in the Junior ‘A’ and Intermediate last night (Thursday), a tasty menu of fixtures are set to be played this weekend with Leinster Intermediate club champions and seven-in-a-row chasing Tinahely set for battle with Mick O’Rourke’s Pat’s in the big game on Sunday at 5pm in Dunbur.

Can anyone stop Tinahely’s relentless march to yet another Wicklow crown? Looking at the evidence before us and given the fact that the defending champions have been free of all distractions for the last number of months as their players were not involved with the county, it will be a seismic shock if they are not the team lifting the trophy come county final day.

One of the teams who may be able to cause them serious problems is St Pat’s who will have welcomed back their county contingent from their All-Ireland winning adventure so expect that experience and the shrewd tactical approach from Mick O’Rourke to raise St Patrick’s to the position of a major challenger this season.

There’s no game for last year’s beaten finalists Blessington this weekend, but they, like Tinahely, will have had no disruption or interruption from their preparation for this championship given that the players opted not to commit to the Wicklow team. They caused Tinahely plenty of problems in last year’s decider in Baltinglass but failed to trouble them sufficiently on the scoreboard. Will they have shown improvements in this regard?

Baltinglass welcome AGB for their game on Saturday evening at 8pm under lights for what should be a competitive game. Baltinglass will have a number of players who have gained wonderful experience on the Wicklow team including Sarah Jane Winders and Catherine Dempsey while Linda Dempsey will hope to inspire AGB to a healthy run in this year’s championship.

There are three teams making up the Intermediate championship this year. They are Bray Emmets, Valleymount and An Tóchar. Baltinglass had intended on competing in this championship as well as the Senior but have decided against it.

That championship got underway last night (Thursday) with Bray Emmets registering a handsome victory over Valleymount.

The Junior ‘A’ championship is made up of eight teams, Clan na Gael, Clara, St Nicholas, Éire Óg Greystones, Tinahely’s second team. St Patrick’s second team and second squads from Blessington and Baltinglass. An Tóchar won this championship in 2020 with the final played in 2021.

Avoca and Barndarrig will meet in a neighbourly Junior ‘B’ joust on Sunday morning in Avoca, with three other clashes down for decision in this championship as well: St Nicholas against Kilcoole, An Tóchar against Coolkenno and St Patrick’s v Newtown.

Also competing in the Junior ‘B’ but not playing this weekend are Carnew, AGB, Bray Emmets and Rathnew while it is unclear at this moment whether a third Tinahely team will feature in this competition.

FIXTURES:

Senior Championship

Baltinglass v AGB on Saturday, 25th Sept at 8pm in Baltinglass.

Referee: Sinead McHugh.

St Patrick’s v Tinahely on Sunday, 26th Sept at 5pm in Wicklow Town.

Referee: Brian Foley.

Junior A Championship

Tinahely v St Patrick’s on Sunday, 26th Sept at 11.30am in Tinahely.

Referee: Ciaran Walsh.

Éire Óg v St Nicholas on Sunday, 26th Sept at 11am in Greystones.

Referee: Tom Eakins.

Blessington v Baltinglass on Sunday, 26th Sept at 11am in Blessington.

Referee: Pat Dunne.

Junior B Championship

Avoca v Barndarrig on Sunday, 25th Sept at 10am in Avoca.

Referee: Terry Canavan.

An Tochar v Coolkenno on Sunday, 26th Sept at 6pm in An Tochar.

Referee: Con O Ceadaigh.

St Nicholas v Kilcoole on Sunday, 26th Sept at 6pm in Dunlavin.

Referee: Pat Dunne.

St Patrick’s v Newtown on Sunday, 26th Sept at 11am in Wicklow Town.

Referee: Michael Owens.