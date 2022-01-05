Tinahely LGFA in the hunt for a Senior football trainer for 2022

Tinahely LGFA are in the hunt for a new Senior football manager.

Tinahely LGFA Club are in the hunt for a new trainer for their high-flying Senior football team as they go in search of an eighth county title in a row in 2022.

In this week’s Wicklow People, it is reported that Old Leighlin’s Seamus McLean has stepped down from his role as manager, but this is incorrect. McClean, heading into his third year at the helm of this history-making team, has not stepped down but the club are looking for a trainer

This has the potential to be an amazing opportunity for the right candidate. Tinahely won a Leinster Intermediate club title in 2021 and pushed the eventual Leinster Senior club champions, Dunboyne, all the way in a cracking game of football in Tinahely.

With a steady conveyor belt of talent coming up through the ranks, the future is incredibly bright for Tinahely LGFA.

Interested candidates for the role of Senior football trainer are asked to include a brief CV in their application and email them to tinahely.wicklow@lgfa.ie before 5pm on Friday, January 7.