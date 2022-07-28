Tinahely fly home to victory after super battle with Carnew Emmets

Tinahely 3-13

Carnew Emmets 1-6

Tinahely powered down the home straight to win this thoroughly entertaining Wicklow LGFA Division 2 league final against Carnew Emmets in the County Grounds on Tuesday evening last.

The young, energetic and talented Tinahely squad proved in no uncertain terms that the future for the dominant squad at Senior championship level looks very bright, but they certainly didn’t have it all their own way against a battling and very useful Carnew Emmets side.

Decisive spell

The game was decided in the fourth quarter where a lethal 1-4 between the 17th and 24th minutes finally shook off the Carnew challenge that had seen Tom D’Arcy’s side close to within three points of a Tinahely team that boasted the talents of Roisin Byrne, Eimear O’Sullivan, Laci Jane Shannon and Rachel Byrne to name just a few.

A turnover in the 17th minute of the second half sent Laci Jane Shannon powering up the field to take a pass off Eimear O’Brien before stroking over the bar at the Rednagh Hill end off her left to make it 1-9 to 1-5.

Carnew had missed 1-1 in the moments leading up to that score, which would prove costly. Indeed, missed chances across the entire 60 minutes would be damaging for them, with at least four goal chances coughed up and 10 wides overall.

Tinahely had the privilege of being able to call on a player of the caliber of Áine D’Arcy from the bench and she followed Shannon’s point with a fine score. Shannon followed this with a free, Eimear O’Brien added a great score before Rachel Byrne fired home a goal that started as a short kick-out from Shóna Byrne at the opposite end of the field. At 2-12 to 1-6 there was no way back for a Carnew side who had worked their absolute socks off all over the field.

The funny thing is, had Carnew taken a few of the early goal chances they created with long balls into their inside line, Tinahely may have been under severe pressure in this game at this stage rather than pushing on to a comfortable win.

Laci Jane Shannon was immense for Tinahely in this game, and she opened the scoring from a free. There seemed to be no decline in speed or energy levels at any stage for the dual player. She was pure class.

Early threat

Carnew would register their first wide from a free after three minutes, but Rachel Byrne would have no such accuracy issues 60 seconds later when dissecting Shelly Doran’s posts after good work from Alice Mulhall and Eimear O’Brien.

A glorious Carnew goal chance went astray after five when Caitlin Hughes’ effort was pushed on to the crossbar superbly by Shóna Byrne while the other crossbar felt the power of a Rachel Byrne rocket moments later with Shauna O’Shea collecting the rebound and firing over to leave it 0-3 to 0-0 after seven. Hectic start, and serious work rate all over the field from both sides.

Patient Tinahely play ended with Eimear O’Sullivan pinging one off her left with 10 on the clock but Carnew’s shooting let them down in a big way over the next three minutes with a goal chance spurned and a shot dropped short to Shóna Byrne.

Finally, their efforts were rewarded with a score when a long ball caught the Tinahely defence out the field and full-forward Nicole Curran fired over, although the Tinahely management were calling for a free out for a push in the back.

Hard work

Both defences were working hard but Mary Collins of Carnew was in warrior mode in the beautiful sunshine as she covered serious ground in defence and attack all evening while Aoife Kenny emerged with a dangerous Tinahely ball like a lioness at one stage.

But Tinahely looked dangerous. They had pace all over the field, from Ciara O’Brien, Roisin Byrne and Niamh Kenny in the half-back line to Laci Jane Shannon, Eimear O’Brien and Eimear Mutton in the half-forward line, not to mention Anna Lalor and Eimear O’Sullivan in the middle.

But they too were wasteful, missing several chances between the 19th and 27th minute that would have left them more comfortable than they found themselves. Most misses were from poor shooting, but Shauna O’Shea found Shelly Doran in fine form in the Carnew goal after 24 when the netminder saved her goal-bound effort.

But the goal would come, and it arrived in the 27th minute when Rachel Byrne fired home a ripper to the roof of the Carnew net after great work from Eimear Mutton, Laci Jane Shannon and Shauna O’Shea.

Fine play from Alanna Dagge, Mary Collins and Máire Deegan sent Ella Doran through and the midfielder was fouled with Nicole Curran firing over and the impressive Katie Wafer blasted over a fine score that probably should have been a goal to leave it 1-4 to 0-4 at the break with the setting sun looking as though it might be an issue for Shóna Byrne in the second half at the dressing room end.

Bright start

Tinahely started the better, opening the lead out to 1-7 to 0-4 by the fourth minute through points from Laci Jane Shannon (free), Rachel Byrne off the left and Eimear O’Brien, but Carnew grabbed a lifeline when Nicole Curran finished home a penalty on the rebound after her initial effort had struck the bottom of the upright, 1-7 to 1-4, anyone’s game, six gone, second half.

A Laci Jane Shannon free and a Nicole Curran free left it 1-8 to 1-5 with Carnew missing another goal chance in between and then a lost ball around the Carnew 45 afforded Tinahely the chance to counter and Laci Jane Shannon finished with aplomb.

From there the youthful and very capable Tinahely really found their rhythm, with Rachel Byrne’s second goal finishing the game as a competitive fixture in terms of the result after 24.

Brave Effort

But Carnew never stopped. Shelly Doran saved superbly from Rachel Byrne at one end, and they had a second goal, only for it to be ruled out due to a square ball.

Where Carnew legs were tiring, Tinahely’s were flying, and Rachel Byrne’s hat-trick showed that fitness, as another short kick-out seen them rampage up the pitch with Byrne getting in to slide home.

Tinahely rang the changes and kept hunting for scores, but Shelly Doran denied them with a fantastic double save while Eimear O’Sullivan finished the scoring with a fine point late on.

Carnew were very well served by Shelly Doran, Helen Hughes, Ciara Wafer, Emma Kinnear, Alanna Dagge, Yasmin Dagge, Nicole Curran and Caitlin Hughes to name just a few, although the team effort from Tom D’Arcy’s side was what impressed the most.

For Tinahely, their youth and speed and power were hugely impressive. Shooting was poor at times but some of the best young footballers in Wicklow at the present time were on display in the red jerseys and the Tinahely machine will continue rolling on for some time to come if the conveyor belt keeps producing quality athletes like these.

Tinahely: Shóna Byrne; Niamh Byrne, Kate Hatton, Hannah Doyle; Ciara O’Brien, Roisin Byrne, Niamh Kenny; Anna Lalor, Eimear O’Sullivan (0-2); Laci Jane Shannon (0-6, 4f), Eimear O’Brien (0-1), Eimear Mutton; Alice Mulhall, Rachel Byrne (3-2), Shauna O’Shea (0-1). Subs: Áine D’Arcy (0-1) for A Mulhall (42), Siobhan Mulhall for E Mutton (58), Dervla Byrne for N Byrne (58), Jade Shannon for S O’Shea (60), Grace Mulhall for C O’Brien (60).

Carnew Emmets: Shelly Doran; Máire Deegan, Aoife Kenny, Helen Hughes; Ciara Wafer, Mary Collins, Emma Kinnear; Ella Doran, Alanna Dagge (0-1); Tara Doran, Katie Wafer (0-1), Yasmin Dagge; Erin Callaghan, Nicole Curran (1-4, 2f, 1pen), Caitlin Hughes. Subs: Lauren Byrne for N Curran (57).

Referee: Brian Foley (Baltinglass)