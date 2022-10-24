Tinahely charge into Leinster Senior club final after stunning second-half display against Eadestown

A second-half performance of pure class and composure earned Tinahely a deserved place in the 2022 Leinster LGFA Senior club championship final against Kilmacud Crokes following their 2-15 to 2-10 victory over Eadestown on Sunday afternoon.

For the second week running it was the impact of super substitute Lucy Mulhall that helped turn the tide for Seamus McClean’s women who went into a half-time huddle trailing by 2-6 to 0-5 against an Eadestown side who had played some impressive football down the hill and with the aid of the breeze in the opening 30 minutes.

But this historic victory was about much more than the contribution of the Ireland Rugby 7s captain who would go on to bag five superb points in the second half.

It was about huge contributions from each and every player who graced the Eadestown pitch in those 30 minutes with a significant mention for goalkeeper Shona Byrne who delivered some sublime kick-outs when Eadestown were on the hunt for a lifeline in the game late on not to mention numerous catches on her line in the opening half and several quality saves when backs were well and truly to the wall.

Throw in superb showings from Laura Hogan, despite being tightly chaperoned by Áine Mernagh, Jackie Kinch, who rifled home a game-changing penalty six minutes into the second half, as well as massive games from Emily Hadden, Sarah Hogan, Roisin Byrne, Shannagh Goetelen, Aine Byrne, Aoife Gorman, Jessie Nolan Byrne, Aimee Maher, Niamh Kenny, Emily Mulhall, Eimear O’Brien and Ciara Byrne to name just a few as well as major boost off the bench from Eimear O’Sullivan, Sarah Byrne and Rachel Byrne and you have the reason why this exceptional football team are 60 minutes away from claiming a Leinster Senior club crown.

To say it was a game of two halves would be to make a serious understatement. Eadestown were dynamic, free-flowing and pure quality in the opening 30. Tinahely played some very good football but were either forcing an extra pass after working it through the lines or panicking and making a rushed pass with the home side transitioning rapidly up the field with the use of accurate kick-passing.

Goals in the 18th and 30th minutes from Ruth Sargent and Angela McGuigan had the Tinahely faithful wondering how this big day was going to end as the Eadestown side, led by Kildare star Grace Clifford from midfield but with quality all over the field, looked far superior when it came to taking chances.

However, some well-delivered words from Seamus McClean and Lorcan O’Toole as well as several players in the half-time huddle sent the Tinahely footballers back to their positions hungry for action. And although Eadestown, who milked the half-time break for everything it was worth, struck for an early score against the breeze, Tinahely would be level 16 minutes into the second half and would lead 60 seconds later through lethal Lucy Mulhall and would not be caught.

The loss of Grace Clifford to a yellow card six minutes into the second half was a major blow from Eadestown who could never come close to the level of performance they delivered in the first 30.

Abaigh Cahill got the day off to a bright start for the home side in front of a vocal local support and Grace Clifford would make it 0-2 to 0-0 after five with her sweet score coming from a Tinahely error.

A Laura Hogan free gave the Tinahely supporters cause to cheer after seven but 1-3 to 0-2 after 18, Jackie Kinch with a beauty off her left registering Tinahely’s second score but the Reds were under serious pressure at both ends, being forced into errors by a hard-working Eadestown defence while the threat to Shona Byrne’s goal was fairly relentless with Roisin Byrne saving a certain goal after 15 and the goalkeeper herself catching two tricky balls with the low October sun directly in her eyeline.

Laura Hogan looked to be having one of those exceedingly rare off days from the frees but, testament to the player she is, she recovered from a few misses and went on to have a tremendous game.

A sweet point from Jessica Harney increased Eadestown’s lead but Laura Hogan struck back from play. A sweeping move from the home side ended with a frustratingly easy score from the point of view of Seamus McClean but Ciara Byrne hit back moments later to leave it 1-5 to 0-4 in favour of Brian Willis’ side.

Shona Byrne came to the rescue after 27, saving from the boot of Abaigh Cahill, but a rapid 1-1, the goal from the excellent Angela McGuigan at full-forward made it 2-6 to 0-4 with 30 gone.

Shona Byrne was again the saviour when saving from Abaigh Carroll with a half block from Áine Byrne helping the cause and a Laura Hogan free sent Eadestown in leading by 2-6 to 0-5 at the break with Lucy Mulhall primed for entry on the restart.

Eadestown struck first, with a roar from the home supporters going up at the picturesque Kildare venue. But Tinahely had the breeze and the hill and although Hazel McLoughlin looked as though she was going to do her utmost to contain Mulhall, the Crossbridge woman’s first score two minutes in suggested that her task was going to be nigh on impossible.

Mulhall’s energy and game intelligence was hugely important to Tinahely’s cause. She swung over a second score moments later as Tinahely started to put serious pressure on the Eadestown kick-outs.

A Laura Hogan free was followed by the sharpshooter winning her side a penalty. This cost Eadestown the services of Clifford for 10 minutes and gave Jackie Kinch the chance to drill home low and hard past Siobhán Tierney to close the gap to two points at 2-7 to 1-8.

A Ciara Byrne point after seven suggested a rapid Tinahely takeover but a wasteful spell followed where Eimear O’Sullivan was blocked, Lucy Mulhall fired a goal chance wide, and Laura Hogan drilled a free to the right of the posts.

But the tide was turning. Jackie Kinch, Mulhall, Eimear O’Sullivan, Mulhall again, Ciara Byrne and that woman Mulhall again fired Tinahely 1-15 to 2-7 ahead and although Eadestown would close to within two by the 25th minute, when Laura Hogan got on the end of a superb move coming from Aoife Gorman winning the Eadestown restart, the day looked certain to belong to the Tinahely warriors.

Eadestown attacked for all they were worth but a solid defence marshalled by Sarah Hogan and Áine Byrne weren’t going to allow catastrophe strike and the final whistle brought scenes of sheer delight and celebration as the disappointment of last year was finally put to bed and a Leinster final place secured.

Anything is possible now. Anything!

Eadestown: Siobhán Tierney; Áine Mernagh, Rose Mernagh, Áine Ní Rathaillaigh; Maryann Ryan, Ruth Sargent (1-1), Gráinne Kenneally (0-1); Hazel McLoughlin, Grace Clifford (0-1); Jessica Harney (0-2), Siobhán O’Sullivan (0-1), Abaigh Cahill (0-1); Tara Bedford, Angela McGuigan (1-3, 3f), Sara Carroll. Subs: Kate Murphy for H McLoughlin (52), Eimear Tuohy for S Carroll (54).

Tinahely: Shona Byrne; Emily Hadden, Sarah Hogan, Roisin Byrne; Shannagh Goetelen, Aine Byrne, Niamh Kenny; Aoife Gorman, Jessie Nolan Byrne; Emily Mulhall, Aimee Maher, Eimear O’Brien; Laura Hogan (1-4, 3f), Jackie Kinch (1-2, 1-0 pen), Ciara Byrne- (0-3). Subs: Eimear O’Sullivan (0-1) for N Kenny (32), Lucy Mulhall (0-5) for E O’Brien (h/t), Sarah Byrne for E Mulhall (43), Rachel Byrne for C Byrne (53).

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath)