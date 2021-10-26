Timmins leads charge for Baltinglass

Baltinglass 8-8

Hollywood 0-5

Baltinglass cruised to victory in a totally one-sided game in a very wet miserable conditions in Donard on Saturday evening last to progress to the Junior ‘A’ semi-final where they will meet Ashford.

Baltinglass led by 2-9 to 0-1 at half-time with the goals coming from Brian Lord and Lee Furlong. Baltinglass made hay in the torrential downpour that ensued for the remainder of the game, harvesting another six majors before the full-time whistle eventually sounded.

Baltinglass: William Rodgers; Adam Barrett, Jason Steed, Sean Parke; Chris Grimes, Willie Bryan, Mick Dowling; Niall O’Connor (1-1), Conor Keogh (0-2); Tommy Cullen (0-2), Brian Lord (2-3), Paul Colgan; Lee Furlong (1-1), Alan Barrett (0-1), Jack Timmins (2-3). Subs: Sean O’Brien (0-1), Ross Nolan, William Hanlon, Tomas Quinn (1-1), Jason Kenny (1-3).

Hollywood: Liam Callanan; Kevin Cullen, Paul Kelly, Darren Healy; Thomas Kelly, Ben Burke, Brendan Harkin; Nathan O’Sullivan, Gareth Bell; Kevin Pat Clarke, Eoin Clarke, Rob Coyne; Adam Coyne, James Mooney (0-3), John Mooney. Subs: Alan Mooney (0-2), Kevin Glennon.

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St. Pats)