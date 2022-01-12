Tim and Catherine shine in Shanganagh

Tim Grummell of Inbhear Dee on his way to winning the title ahead of Terrence Byrne of Parnell AC and Andrew Lawless of Kilcoole AC.

Catherine O'Connor of Parnell AC was the winner of the women's Wicklow Athletics Masters Cross Country Championship.

The combined start of the ladies and over-65s at the Wicklow Masters Cross Country Championships in Shanganagh.

It was gold medals for Tim Grummell of Inbhear Dee AC and Catherine O’Connor of Parnell AC at the Athletics Wicklow Masters Cross Country Championships last Sunday.

Hosted by Bray Runners AC, the event took place in Shanganagh Park over challenging but firm terrain.

The course itself was reported to be in a great condition for the races, with the sod largely unaffected by the previous day’s rain.

The event attracted a host of talented athletes from all over the Garden County and large numbers of runners competed in both races.

The women’s race combined with the men’s over-65s kicked off the action for the day.

From the gun, pre-race favourite Catherine O’Connor had taken to the front and held that position convincingly to the end.

This performance marks Catherine’s third year in a row to win the event.

Bray Runners AC athlete Ashling Smyth ran a very controlled race to finish in silver position, 25 seconds clear of clubmate Suzanne Foot in third.

The men’s race proved to be a much tighter affair, with no significant moves occurring until the latter stages of the race. Grummell bided his time over the 6000m course, patiently stalking the pace of others in the leading group.

In the last lap, Terence Byrne of Parnell AC attempted to break away from the pack with a rapid surge.

However, it was Grummell who closely tracked and eventually stormed home for a convincing victory.

This was Grummell’s first year entering the master’s age category and what a debut for him.

With three athletes fighting for the final two podium spaces, it became a dog fight to the end. It was athletes Terence Byrne and Kilcoole AC’s Andrew Lawless that came out on top to take second and third respectively.

It was double joy for Parnell AC in the team standings. In both events, all team scorers were inside the top ten finishers earning the club gold in both races.

In the women’s, Bray Runners AC took team silver and Kilcoole AC secured bronze. Kilcoole AC (A) were second in the men’s team events and Bray Runners AC were third.

Members of the Athletics Wicklow County Board were delighted to see a great turnout for the day. “This event is highly competitive, but it is very much open to all Wicklow club members,” said Wicklow Athletics Chairman Bill Porter.

“I was delighted to see many runners of all standards take part,” he added.

A large part of the success of the Wicklow Masters events is the social interaction it offers among participants. Many athletes share their top tips and plans as others hope to get the New Year off to a good start.

Looking forward, round three of the Athletics Wicklow Juvenile League will take place on this Friday, January 14, at 7pm in Bray Emmets GAA club.

The following day, many Wicklow athletes will compete at the Intermediate and Masters Cross Country and juvenile cross country relays in Dunboyne, Co. Meath.