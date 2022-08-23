Tight encounter at the Showgrounds ends in defeat for Bray Wanderers under-15s

Sligo Rovers 2

Bray Wanderers 0

A tight U15 team EA Sports National League of Ireland Phase 2 (Tier 2) encounter ended in defeat for Bray last Sunday.

It what was an uncharacteristically flat performance by the visitors at the Showgrounds, Sligo scored midway through the middle third. Then grabbed a second score right on the final whistle.

When the two teams met at the start of July at Ballycorus, Wanderers came out on top 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

With nothing between the two sides this time round in the first third (30 minutes), the Bit O’Red broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Reuben Gillespie reacted quickest to a bouncing ball in the six-yard box to score past goalkeeper Joe Collins.

Bray, unusually for them, created very few clear-cut chances. There were only a handful of opportunities in the first 85 minutes of the contest.

Striker Leon O’Sullivan had a snapshot saved, while Rhys Knight’s free-kick was also gathered as a resolute home team defended superbly throughout.

With time running out, the Seagulls pushed players forward. Central defender Alain Kizenga was pressed into attack and caused some havoc in the Sligo defence, hitting the crossbar after some individual skill.

With the game entering stoppage time, and with numbers committed to finding a levelling score, Wanderers failed to deal with a long ball.

That saw Cian Nicholson finished coolly to wrap up the win in the 90th minute.

Bray are on the road again on Sunday, August 24. They will travel to take on Waterford IT. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Bray Wanderers: Joe Collins; Jack Nolan, Fionn Murray, Alain Kizenga, Roddy Cotter; Aidan Kane, Eric Schütte; Ethan Cheese, Rhys Knight, Philip Cooney, Max Colbert. Subs: Ronan Dawson, James Lonergan, Leon O’Sullivan, Dylan Bourke, Jan Sarwinski, Darragh Emmett, Daragh Butler.