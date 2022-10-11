Tidy Tomacork taste sweet win in Minor ‘B’ decider against Western Gaels

Brandon Rossiter receiving the Wicklow People man of the match award from Pat Dunne, Chairman of Coiste na nÓg.

The Tomacork team celebrate after the Pettitts Minor 'B' hurling championship final in Pearse's Park in Arklow on Saturday.

Tomacork 5-9

Western Gaels 1-10

Tidy Tomacork had too much for battling Western Gaels in an evenly contested Pettitts Minor ‘B’ hurling championship final in Peare’s Park in Arklow last weekend.

The inside line of Jack Gregan, Conor Byrne and Tom Brennan were all exceptional for the winners, amassing a tally of 3-4 from play between them, while out the field there were also standout performers in Fionn D’Arcy, Ciaran lambert and Killian O’Keeffe.

In truth this Tomacork side were just a really well-oiled machine who played as a team.

Jack Gregan, who had an excellent day, got Eugene Jordan’s side off to the perfect start with two early placed balls. In this time Luke Byrne would respond for Gaels but Tomacork, who were only finding their feet at this stage, quickly found them, scoring 2-5 in a spell where Western Gaels could only register point in reply.

Tom Brennan, Conor Byrne (two), Brandon Rossiter and Gregan all raised white flags in this period while the all-important goals came from Gregan who controlled a tricky handpass well with the hurl and fired to the net for a first major.

Ciaran Lambert, who set up Gregan for the first major, sought to do the same thing again only for his passed effort to find its way to the top corner of the net.

A game-winning sequence and from here Tomacork always looked like victors.

Western Gaels to their credit worked and tackled in numbers but this wasn’t enough alone too counter Tomacork’s response to Finn Behan’s point on the 24th minute. Tomacork found a further Gregan goal, who collected a rebound off the upright and fired home for his second before capping off his first-half performance with a sweet inside forward’s point.

Tomacork in truth had most of the play and looked much the better side in the first half.

Western Gaels on the other hand really did themselves proud in the second 30, outscoring their opponents 2-1 to 1-10. Incredibly, most of the Western Gaels scores came in the final 10 minutes with the first 20 being a repeat of the first half.

Luke Byrne got two early frees but Tomacork added a Gregan free and two further majors. Tom Brennan, who was lively, flicked home a rebounded point effort for a green flag while Ryan Austin swung in a goalmouth scramble which appeared on the Western Gael ‘D’ midway through the second half.

Tomacork would not score again from here as they rang the changes. Indeed, by the final whistle not a member of the winning bench were sitting down as the situation began to get nervy.

Luke Byrne started the scoring with his second from play, then added a free before Ciaran Traynor flicked over a nice point. Felim Lynch Ward then managed the score of the game collecting a high ball and falling to his knees, the Western Gaels man improvised and fired home a goal on his knees for an excellent finish.

Yes, the game was still out of reach for Western Gaels but if you were to arrive late to the contest you would swear It was level pegging.

The west Wicklow side, if they were going out, were going out with style. Max Kehoe swept over a sweet point in the same minute of his side’s goal and Lynch Ward closed out the scoring with a point from play in what was a battling second-half display.

But when it was all said and down the Tomacork side were worthy winners. When the final whistle went blue jerseys darted everywhere in celebration before eventually coming together for Zach Jordan to accept the cup, while Brandon Rossiter received a deserved man of the match award.

Tomacork: Callum Walsh; Adam Jordan, Craig Grannell, Killian O’Keefe; William Kenny, Callum Ryan, Kenneth Cullen; Zach Jordan, Ciaran Lambert (1-0); Fionn D’Arcy, Brandon Rossiter (0-1) Ryan Austin (1-0); Jack Gregan (2-5, 4f), Conor Byrne (0-2), Tom Brennan (1-1). Subs: Adam Kavanagh for J Gregan (35), MJ Hughes for T Brennan (45), Dylan Kenny for W Kenny (41), Rian Rooney for R Austin (44), Callum Steadman for C Byrne (56).

Western Gaels: Ian Gregan: Patrick Clarke, Patrick William Cullen Dunne, Evan Walsh; Senan Gardner, Cian Deering, Oisin O’Neill; Finn Behan (0-1), Ciaran Traynor (0-1); David Peppard, Max Kehoe (0-1), Luke Byrne (0-6, 2f); Thomas Walsh, Jack Mooney, Felim Lynch Ward (1-1). Subs: Jack Martin for E Walsh (42), James Phibbs for O O’Neil (45), Ryan Clearly for P Clarke (26).

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)