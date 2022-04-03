Thumping victory for ’Stones leaves them four clear at the summit

Greystones 83

Malahide 0

Stung by the defeat away to Corinthians a week ago, Greystones were ruthless in dispatching an in-form Malahide at Dr Hickey Park on Saturday, running in a total of 13 tries for a record total of 83 unanswered points to sit four points clear at the top of Division 2B with just a single match remaining in the regular season.

The result means that Greystones go into their final game away to Dungannon needing a single point to be crowned league champions and secure home advantage for the end of season promotion play offs.

Greystones showed their intent from the start with centres Matt O’Brien and Andrew Lynch finding easy gaps in the visitors’ line which O’Brien pierced after just two minutes played. Lynch followed suit five minutes later evading tackles as he danced his way through to touch down. Killian Marmion converted both for a 14-point lead.

For the next 20 minutes Malahide defended stoutly but never managed to take play out of their own half. Greystones were using the full width of the impressive Dr Hickey Park pitch spreading the ball to the wings and threatening with every play.

There was a sense of the inevitable when flying winger Ferdia Kenny received the ball in space from Andrew Kealy and raced clear of the defenders to touch down for Greystones third try. From the restart Greystones attacked again with the forwards driving for the Malahide line and just two minutes after Kenny touched down, second row Eoin Marmion crashed over from close range for the bonus point with just shy of a half an hour played.

Left wing Paudie Geoghegan stretched the Malahide defence a few minutes later for his first try of afternoon and Killian Marmion added a fourth conversion for a 33-point half-time lead.

Malahide trailed 0-25 at half-time at home to Sligo last weekend and mounted a second-half fightback to record a 28-25 win and playing with the wind braced themselves for another big second-half performance.

But their hosts were having none it and extinguished any hint of a threat in emphatic style just one minute in. Adam Benson, on as a second-half replacement for Conor McAleer showed strength and perseverance to muscle his way past several defenders to touch down, Marmion added the extras to bring the score to 40 points.

Malahide rallied briefly and for the first time in the game threatened the Greystones line, but the home side defense was organised and resolute, driving play back over their 22.

Failure to convert the opportunity into points looked to have caused Malahide heads to drop even more than the concession of five tries in the first half and any fight they were bringing into the game evaporated.

In a 15-minute spell between the 53rd and 68th minutes Greystones rampaged through the Malahide side scoring almost at will, adding another six tries with Ferdia Kenny grabbing two to bring up his hat-trick, Paudie Geoghegan and Eoin Marmion picking up their second tries each for the afternoon and scrum-half David Baker and replacement Nick Quirke also touching down.

Kicking into a difficult breeze, Killian Marmion converted three of the six scores before adding his own try with a solo effort kicking the ball over the defensive line and running through unopposed to touch down.

If this was a boxing match the towel would have been thrown in a long time earlier, as it was the referee intervened and called a halt to proceedings with five minutes still showing on the scoreboard clock.

While the record books need to be checked, this is most likely Greystones biggest ever All Ireland League winning margin and whilst head coach Kevin Lewis was delighted with the accuracy of their attacking play and the 13 unanswered tries, he was equally pleased with the performance of his defence which stood firm when tested.

This is the form his side needs to see out their final league fixture with a win and hopefully a play-off semi-final and final victories to deliver a deserved promotion.

Greystones: Andrew Kealy, Ferdia Kenny, Andrew Lynch, Matt O’Brien, Paudie Geoghegan, Killian Marmion, David Baker, Iva Takatai, Ntuthuko Mthembu, Conor Pearse, Eoin Marmion, Paddy Kieran, Cormac O’Donoghue, Conor McAleer, Dan Manion. Replacements: Michael Douglas, Barry Treanor, Adam Benson, Rob Connolly, Con Callan.

Malahide: Josh Nolan, Dan Hayes, Red Hansen, Adam Kennedy, Tom Hogan, Oisin O’Meara, Neal O’Keefe, Reece O’Connell, Damien Butler, Darren Morrin, Dave O’Brien, Robbie Collins, Sean Halligan, David Feenan, John Shine. Replacements: Lee Byrne, Mikey Tyrell, David Morrin, Oisin O’Toole, Harry Nolan, Oisin Power.

Referee: Richard Kerr

DIVISION 2B LEAGUE TABLE

Team P W D L PF PA Diff TB LB Pts

Greystones 17 13 0 4 631 276 355 10 1 63

Blackrock 17 11 2 4 451 349 102 8 3 59

Belfast H’qns 17 12 1 4 352 312 40 5 3 58

Galway 17 11 1 5 444 313 131 8 1 55

Wanderers 17 9 0 8 505 358 147 11 6 53

Sligo 17 8 1 8 338 347 -9 4 3 41

Dungannon 17 5 3 9 347 400 -53 6 3 35

Malahide 17 6 1 10 294 509 -215 6 1 28

Ballina 17 2 3 12 333 492 -159 5 3 22

Galwegians 17 2 0 15 222 561 -339 1 2 11

