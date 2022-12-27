Three Wicklow stars win coveted awards

Stacey Flood accepts the monthly award for January on behalf of Lucy Mulhall in the company of Noel O'Reilly, Sports Editor, Irish Times and Una May, CEO Sport Ireland at the Sportswoman of the Year awards.

Diane Calwell, Siorse Noonan, Abbie Larkin, Enniskerry's Aine O'Gorman and Olivia O'Toole at the Sportswoman of the Year awards.

Undisputed world champion Katie Taylor, who has won the Sportswoman of the Year award a record five times, picked up her latest monthly award in April.

Three Wicklow sports stars were among those honoured at Sport Ireland Sportswoman Awards which took place in the Shelbourne Hotel just before Christmas.

This is the 19th year of the awards and the three Garden County sportswomen who were recipients of monthly awards were boxer Katie Taylor, rugby player Lucy Mulhall and soccer player Aine O’Gorman.

The Bray boxer did so after bringing her unbeaten professional record to 22 with two more victories during the year.

The first, April’s epic split decision win over Amanda Serrano in front of a crowd of 20,000 in Madison Square Garden, was the first time a women’s bout had headlined a card at the famous venue.

Rugby player Lucy Mulhall won the monthly award for January after she captained Ireland to their first ever World Rugby Sevens Series final in Seville where they only lost to an injury time try by Australia, having beaten England 29-0 in the semi-finals.

The Tinahely woman’s strong performances also earned her a place in the team of the tournament.

Later in the year she led the team to qualification for the World Cup where they reached the quarter finals.

Lucy was unable to attend the awards ceremony and her teammate Stacey Flood accepted the award on Lucy’s behalf.

This year’s Outstanding Achievement award went to the Ireland women’s soccer team after they qualified for the World Cup for the first time after beating Scotland 1-0 in a playoff in Hampden Park in Glasgow.

A penalty save by Courtney Brosnan and a second half goal by substitute Amber Barrett of Turbine Potsdam secured a memorable victory for the ‘Girls in Green’ and booked their ticket to next year’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

Led ably by Katie McCabe the campaign featured strong contributions by players like Diane Caldwell, Abbie Larkin, Saoirse Noonan and Wicklow’s Áine O’Gorman who were on hand to receive the trophy on behalf of the team from Irish legend Olivia O’Toole, who was capped over 130 times for her country, the most appearances for the Irish national team of any player male or female.

Vera Pauw’s team, who have been drawn in Group B alongside Australia, Canada and Nigeria will travel to their Brisbane base determined to make more history.

Boxer Amy Broadhurst, the first Irish female boxer to take gold at the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games was crowned The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2022 at the gala lunch.