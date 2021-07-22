Three Wicklow stars to represent Ireland at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Team Ireland track cyclists, from left, Fintan Ryan, Felix English and Mark Downey on the day they received their Olympic kit for Tokyo 2020. They will be competing in the Izu Velodrome from the 5 – 8 August. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The Team Ireland Hockey members from left, Ayeisha McFerran, Roisin Upton, Lena Tice and Deirdre Duke during a Tokyo 2020 Team Ireland Announcement for Hockey in the Sport Ireland Institute at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Three Wicklow sports stars will represent the Garden County at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which officially gets underway tomorrow (Friday) with the opening ceremony.

Kilcoole, Ashford and Glenealy are the areas that should be bursting with pride this week as Fionnuala McCormack, Fintan Ryan and Lena Tice will join their Ireland team-mates in the opening ceremony before settling down to competing in the next number of weeks.

FIONNUALA MCCORMACK

Most experienced of the three will be Fionnuala McCormack with this being her third Olympics.

The Kilcoole runner competed in the 3,000m steeplechase in Beijing, the 10,000m in London and the marathon in Rio in 2016 where she finished in 20th position.

Fionnuala qualified for Tokyo after she ran 2:26.47 in the 2019 Chicago marathon and has been in full training for this event since last December.

She will compete in Sapporo, about 800kms north of Toyko on August 7.

LENA TICE

It’s a full-on schedule for the Glenealy’s Lena Tice and her Ireland hockey colleagues as they prepare for a five-game fixture list that sees them take on South Africa on Saturday, July 24, Netherlands on July 26, Germany on July 28, India on July 30 and then neighbours England on July 31.

Lena is a dual prodigy who played senior cricket for Ireland at the age of 13.

She made her senior debut for Ireland at 17 and won a hockey World Cup medal at 20. She amassed 60 cricket caps before concentrating on hockey, where she won a treble with UCD in 2017 and retained their Cup and League titles a year later.

FINTAN RYAN

Ashford folk will be keeping a close on the men’s madison event on August 7 where Fintan Ryan is a reserve in support of Mark Downey and Felix English.

The 24-year-old joined UCI Continental team EvoPro earlier this year and among his achievements are the Irish senior criterium title in 2019 and the 2013 national junior road race title.

He has been Irish madison and scratch champion on the track and although he’ll be in Tokyo only on standby, the experience should prove useful for future Games.