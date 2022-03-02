They were ‘absolutely brilliant’ says Knockananna camogie manager

Knockananna manager Tom Byrne will forgive me for saying that his favourite thing in the world doesn’t seem to be having to endure conversations with this reporter after his team have won another title, but to be fair to the former Kiltegan and Wicklow stalwart, his endless patience and kindness means that although his eyes might betray his despair, he never refuses to share his thoughts on the game.

His charges successfully defended their Leinster Junior ‘B’ crown when dismantling Westmeath champions St Brigid’s in Santry on Saturday. It didn’t start off as the final score shows it ended and it certainly wasn’t the cakewalk that the 5-7 to 0-7 suggests with a few goalkeeping blunders helping to drown the St Brigid’s side.

“The girls were absolutely brilliant today,” said Tom. “We felt like we left and All-Ireland behind us and we have a point to prove, and we really proved it there today from the word go. We have a bigger panel now so we’re strong in depth. We were limited in the other series but this time we’re much stronger and hopefully, all going well, we can go that one step further,” he added.

In the early moments of the game, it did appear that the Wicklow champions were in for a serious game but once they settled into the game there was no stopping the Knockananna women.

“I thought starting off that St Brigid’s looked dangerous. We knew they could hurl but when we got going, we put serious pressure on them, and we were very physical, and we got the goals and goals always win the matches,” said Tom.

“At the start I said, ‘we’re in for a game here’. But when our girls got down to it after the first 10 minutes and put serious pressure on them on the ball. That’s always one thing you’ll get with a Knockananna team. One thing they’ll never be lacking is 100 per cent effort no matter when they go out on the field. They’ll give it everything,” he added.

Tom Byrne looked an incredibly proud man on Saturday. This victory heals some of the hurt from the All-Ireland final against the Tyrone champions and puts them in an All-Ireland semi-final against Fullen Gaels in Abbotstown on February 19.

Tom says that with the natural leaders on the field for Knockananna, they make himself and Serge Goetelen look good on the sideline.

“I always tell the girls that they always make us look good on the line. Most of the time we don’t know what we’re doing,” he joked. “They organise a lot of things on the field. You can only do so much on the line, it’s on the field where they organise things,” he added.