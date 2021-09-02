There’s only one Scales’

It has been a wild couple of years for Liam Scales, whose stock has risen exponentially since moving to Shamrock Rovers in 2020. The 23-year-old, who cut his teeth in soccer at Travers Insurance Park with Arklow Town as a youngster, went from strength-to-strength during his time at Tallaght Stadium, and became one of the most reliable heads in the League of Ireland in the process.

While he spent most of his first season deputising as a solid component of Shamrock Rovers’ back three on their way to comprehensively winning the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title, this season has seen him regularly played at left wing-back. His displays there have been marvellous. His goal against Dundalk in their ill-fated President’s Cup game caught the eye of many and more; a deft and composed touch, flick, and clinically dispatched volley that drew immediate comparisons with Denis Bergkamp.

That goal was followed by three more in all competitions, as he missed just 12 minutes from 29 appearances in all competitions, meaning he played 2,598 minutes from 2,610 available.

His ability to adapt to the new role, offering both a steady hand at the back and a lively attacking option at the other, has been one of many reasons why, a number of weeks ago, reports began circulating that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic were on his trail.

As the old adage goes: there is no smoke without fire, and on August 27, the worst kept secret in football came true as Celtic announced that they had signed Liam Scales, pending the completion of a medical and international clearance, on a four-year deal, with the fee believed to be in the region of €600,000; a League of Ireland record.

The move represents vindication for his decision to stay in Ireland after leaving UCD in 2019, despite interest from the likes of Bristol City, Fleetwood Town, and even Manchester City, to whom he appeared close to joining after going on trial with their under-23s.

The Scottish Hoops’ boss, Ange Postecoglou, is a clear admirer of the Barndarrig boy.

Postecoglou, who has been building a new project at Celtic Park – having signed the likes of the already impressing Kyogo Furuhashi, former England number one Joe Hart, and Irish international midfielder James McCarthy – sees Liam Scales as an important spoke in the wheel.

He said: ‘Liam is a young player who has impressed us and is someone who we think has the potential to have a big future at Celtic. He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions.’

The Australian is far from the only fan of Scales’. His now ex-teammate, Danny Mandroiu, said of Liam: ‘I’m going to miss him but, then again, I’m not going to miss him, he’s always handing out of me! I wish him the best, a great lad, nobody deserves it more’, while Stephen Kenny hinted that Liam, should he continued to develop at Celtic Park, could be in line for a call-up to the senior international fold.

Mandroiu, 22, played with Scales during their shared time with the Ireland under-age camps. Scales was a key component of current senior manager Stephen Kenny’s much-heralded under-21s and was part of the team that gave Irish supports hope that the future of international football in the country was bright.

Since Kenny took over from Mick McCarthy as senior gaffer, a number of those under-21s have made the step up; most notably Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Jayson Molumby, Dara O’Shea, and others, and if Scales can hit the ground running in Glasgow, he may well be the very next one to make the jump.

His final game in a Shamrock Rovers jersey represented the devotion that he had inspired in his time at the club.

As he approached the supporters to bid his farewells, following their disappointing defeat to Flora Tallinn in the Europa Conference League play-off, the crowd unified in one glorious message, a fitting coda to his starring tenure at Tallaght Stadium:

‘There is only one Liam Scales!’