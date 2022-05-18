‘There’s lots more to come from Kaci Rock’

Kiesha Attwell of Tobar Pheadair Boxing Club, Galway, right, and Kaci Rock of Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow, during their 66kg bout at the IABA National Elite Boxing Championships Finals in the National Stadium in Dublin.

KACI ROCK may not have won a medal at her debut World Boxing Championships, but her performances and the presence of a win at the competition on her record hints further towards a promising future for the 19-year-old.

The Enniskerry Boxing Club prodigy made the trip to Turkey for just her second-ever tournament away for Ireland, and after winning bronze at the European U22s at the first time of asking, her confidence was high when she touched down in Istanbul.

First up for the welterweight was Lithuanian Austeja Auciute. While she admitted in the week leading up to the fight that there were some nerves, her win over the former Finn Valley scrapper was assured.

She let her feet go throughout, keeping her Lithuanian foe at a distance; a tactic certainly extracted from her life-long hero Katie Taylor. After a nervy first, she improved in the second and was very impressive in the third.

The ball rang and she was given the split decision win. A victory in her first-ever senior international tournament. The smile etched across her face told the story.

Next up was a clash in the last-16 with Ukrainian Anna Lysenko, who competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer. It represented a massive upgrade in competition for Kaci and, unfortunately, was one step too far, as she came up short.

It should be a fight that stands to her as she continues to pave her way in amateur boxing. It doesn’t get much more valuable a learning opportunity than fighting an Olympian, especially one 11 years her senior.

Should she continue on her current trajectory, this will not be her last world championships, and, with more work and identical dedication, there is no reason to suggest she won’t be able to go one better next time.

Speaking to the Wicklow People on Tuesday, Enniskerry BC head coach Paul O’Toole said that fighting at the championships will bring her forward and that the next step is the Olympic Games.

“A lot of girls in boxing, they don’t get that far. There is lots more to come from Kaci. To go to the World Championships and perform like that, it is brilliant.

“Big hopes for her and big hopes for Daina (Moorehouse), especially with the Olympics coming up now. I just want to get the two of them over the line to qualify for the Olympics.

“This is only going to bring Kaci back stronger, and stronger, and stronger. Kaci was the underdog, but not anymore. I think Kaci is a big name for the future.

“She was the baby of the whole squad and for her to do what she did, it is just brilliant.”