There will never be another like the late Vincent Harvey

Two legends. The late Tom Whelan from Knockananna and former Knockananna trainer Vincent Harvey from Carlow who passed away last week.

The late Vincent Harvey from Carlow looks on at the Leinster Senior football championship quarter-final between Portlaoise and Rathnew in O'Moore Park in 2011. Such was his impact on clubs in Wicklow, the area along the Carlow border was often jokingly referred to as ‘Harveyland’.

When news broke on Tuesday evening that Vincent Harvey had passed away you can be sure there were thousands of people in south Wicklow who instantly felt a tinge of sadness and the memories started flooding back.

And not just people involved in the GAA. Such was Harvey’s persona he could hold court in any company. True, GAA was his first love, but if you wanted good company and a story told in such vivid detail that you almost felt you were part of it then ‘Harve’ was your man.

Few rivalled him in his ability to get players up for a game. Stories abound of men so wound up after a Harvey cajoling that they walked in to closed doors amongst other scenarios so blinded were they by the desire to get out and do the business for the jersey.

A man motivator like no other he had unrivalled success in Carlow both at club and intercounty level including training the under-21 team with his great friend Paudie Doyle to the Leinster final in 1984. One of the biggest attendances ever in Newbridge for an under-21 game seeing the Dubs prevail by the narrowest of margins.

Carlow had beaten Wicklow earlier in that campaign. He was also instrumental in their great national league run in the 1980s.

In Wicklow, Harvey arrived in Kiltegan in 1973 when they were still plying their trade in the Junior grade. Fast forward to 1978 and they were playing St Earnans, Rathnew, in a Senior football final. He led Kiltegan to a Junior title in 1975, defeating Laragh 1-7 to 1-6 after in a replay.

In their first attempt in the intermediate grade, they beat a very good Arklow Rocks team in the final.

Also, in 1976 he had trained Tinahely to the Senior quarter finals where Hollywood beat them after a replay. Harvey was known to sometimes have three or four teams in training in a given year. Shillelagh had the benefit of his promptings around ’78 before Pat Carthy sent for the Éire Óg legend at the start of 1979.

Harvey had by then gotten to know plenty of the Billies young footballers as some of them were part of the first Tinahely team to win a Minor football championship under Harvey’s guidance.

That particular Minor win was one Harvey always referenced highly on his CV. Defeating a Con Murphy powered Baltinglass side was crucial for the belief going forward.

Harvey always had an edge to him when he came up against Baltinglass at any stage. Whether he ever liked to admit it or not, he loved facing them and pitting his wits and that of his teams against them.

The Billies would enjoy unprecedented success under the Carlow man. He spent six years in the ‘Gap’ and brought them like Kiltegan from Junior to Senior ranks. A Junior win in 1980 over Stratford was added to with Swan and Corcoran cups.

He had a break in 1984 and 85 before returning to mastermind a win over St Patricks after a replay in the intermediate final of 86. Marking the centenary of the club, it’s one that will never be forgotten

His fondness for the Billies never left him and he would always ask about their well-being and that of its members whenever you met him. As was always likely to happen with his involvement with plenty of teams the Billies and Tinahely met in the Senior quarter-final of 1987 but the problem was navigated in typical Harvey fashion. Kevin, PJ, Larry and John Byrne were players he always felt deserved to play at the highest level.

He had come back to Tinahely in 1984 and his knowledge of the younger players from previous years and ability to relate to the older players was the perfect storm. Delivering the Senior championship along with Pat Hedderman, Tony Moran and Tony Byrne before guiding them to the Leinster club final, an achievement that grows more impressive as the years go by.

His ‘circles,’ ‘Christmas tree,’ ‘Dublin team of the 70s’ and laps at various speeds from a five-out-of-ten pace to a nine-out-of-ten were staples of any training session. If you couldn’t work the ball in to the ‘blue grass area’ to take a score he wouldn’t be happy and angrier still if the ‘two-out-of-ten man’ took shots at goal.

He liked teams with pace in the wing back positions with a sitting centre-back for safety and ball played at speed forward through the hands. A style that certainly delivered time and again for him all over Leinster.

His on-field general in that great era for Tinahely was Jim ‘Butcher’ Darcy who was a great friend of the Harvey family on and off the field.

When he sat back in the last row of seats to listen to the 7.20pm race in Limerick or wherever, many a prayer was said that he would emerge with a smile and not a scowl. He was a great man for the horses and knew many ‘Horsey’ people who doled out tips that he would regularly share. When he arrived at the bookies in Carlow it wouldn’t take long for a crowd to gather round to gauge his feelings and get the word.

In later life he loved the game of golf and was a dab hand at picking a long-priced player to finish in one of the top five places and get value for his money.

Coolboy had the benefit of his winning habit when in 1985 he trained them to Junior championship success with a win over their great rivals of that era, Knockananna. Car lights were used in the late October nights to illuminate the field as preparations were completed for final day. A 2-3 to 0-4 win that November day was celebrated like no other in the Little Moon with Harvey centre stage.

By 1987 Knockananna were in despair. Losses in three Junior ‘B’ finals in a row in that time was threatening to tear the heart out of the club. In 1987, Harvey was sent for and along with Tom Whelan as manager they finally delivered the holy grail beating Kilcoole in the final.

Not happy with that, they would contest the next two Junior ‘A’ finals, winning in 1989 against Kilbride to reach the Intermediate grade.

In 1989 they also won the Swan and Cunningham cups along with a number of tournaments.

Harvey loved the tournament idea and would organise them himself for the clubs he was training, bringing many outside teams in to compete.

In 1990 with the under-21 championship on the back burner in Wicklow, some members of Kiltegan Knockananna and Ballymanus decided to give the Senior championship a shot as group team Michael Dyers.

Peter Keogh contacted Harvey to take charge. Interest wasn’t great, which was put down to the fact that the three clubs making up the grouping were the also the three favourites for the intermediate championship.

Dwyers would cause a massive shock defeating St Pats in the first round, beat Aughrim after a replay in the quarter final before losing out to Annacurra in a tight semi-final.

As it goes Kiltegan would beat Ballymanus in the Intermediate final after ousting Knockananna in the semi-final so the perceived suspicion amongst the three was well placed. Harvey achieved legendary status in Knockananna and even returned in 2007 to help out when they had won the Junior ‘A’ the previous year.

He spent 1988 in Annacurra and a promising team seen their chances scuppered in the Senior championship when a week before their game with St Patrick’s they were shorn of three of their best players.

In 1992, Harvey found his way to Aughrim. They had a decent squad at their disposal and adopted the tactic of the ‘third midfielder.’ They would reach the Senior semi-final eventually losing out to An Tóchar. He was back in Tinahely for another stint in the mid 90s before adding a new name to his list of clubs when he arrived in the Crab Lane in his by now signature long coat to put the young and not so young footballers of Coolkenno through their paces.

He would oversee their promotion to Intermediate ranks and was a proud spectator in 2002 when they defeated St Patrick’s in the Intermediate final in Aughrim. Yet another spell in Tinahely in 2002 had delivered the Hill Cup.

Harvey was also very adept when called to take charge of the whistle and referee a game. He refereed games in Kiltegan in their great tournaments when there as trainer and also has the distinction of refereeing a national football league game with Carlow and Wicklow in 1979 in Tullow.

Training so many players and so many clubs was always likely to lead to some confusion regarding players’ identities. It was here where Harvey came into his own, giving players a moniker that he would know them by for the length of time he was in charge.

Some of them stuck and many a lad walks around south Wicklow now with the tag Harvey gave him.

I had the pleasure on many occasions of driving him back to Walsh’s pub in Killerig after a game or training. Harvey never travelled in style, and I don’t think he would mind that being said.

More often than not a call could come of some mechanical mishap or other and someone dispatched to collect the Maestro. I remember one time commenting that he had a good few large bottles on board and would want to be careful on his trip back to Carlow town from Killlerig.

He proceeded to tell me the identity of all the gardai on duty in Carlow at that time and their club connections and even their golf handicap!

Put simply, there will never be another like him.

A lovely man at all times, himself and Madge always had an open door for a chat and, if needed, a bed.

Deepest condolences to all the Harvey family.

Rest in peace, Harve.