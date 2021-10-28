‘The players have been fantastic,’ says Carnew Emmets camogie boss

Premium
D’Arcy full of praise for Carnew players
There were enough narrative through-lines going into Sunday’s intermediate camogie championship final between Carnew Emmets and Annacurra, and that was before you factored in the scheduling fiasco that made up much of the build-up.
Here was Carnew, who had won the junior championship in 2020, going up against Annacurra, who had come up short in the intermediate final last year. The plucky newcomers to the intermediate ranks meeting a side keen to make up for their defeat to Kiltegan just over a year ago.
After an absorbing, physical battle of attrition, it was Carnew that continued their remarkable trajectory by sealing their back-to-back promotion into the senior championship, inspired by the sensational Nicole Curran, who got 1-9 of their 1-10 total, injured collarbone and all.
“We knew it was going to a be a huge battle with Annacurra,” remarked manager Tom Darcy. “They bring a physical and hurling bit to the game but look it, the girls dug deep, and they showed a lot of resilience, especially after a lot of them played this morning. It has been a difficult week.
“I think they dug very deep, and I think Nicole was outstanding. I think she only missed one free. She had a damaged collarbone coming into the match, as well. She had to play and that was it. She didn’t (look like she was injured). She did her job, in fairness to her.”
And yet, no matter how hard one might try, it was difficult to get away from the controversy that lingered throughout the preceding week. That controversy was, of course, the circumstances that led to many of the Carnew players competing in – and to be fair, winning – a Junior football semi-final that very same morning.
It was a shambolic situation that was even alluded to by captain Shauna Keogh during her victory speech afterwards, during which she sarcastically thanked those responsible for the two games being played back-to-back, in spite of the potentially dangerous player welfare ramifications.
It was a disappointing conflict, yet one made altogether predictable by the nature of camogie and football being bewilderingly governed by separate organisations.
Tom Darcy has been magnanimous throughout the ordeal but expressed hope that such a scenario will not happen again.
“The players have been fantastic,” he praised.
“We said it on Monday night at training and there was a bit of – it didn’t go down too well that they had to play but, in fairness, we didn’t make a big deal out of it. We got on with it and these things can unsettle a team, but they didn’t. they trained Thursday and Friday and showed up today. I don’t know how many played but there are nine or ten that played this morning and played again today.
“We won’t say anything about having to play two matches, but I hope it doesn’t happen in the future. That was too tough a match there. if you were to play it on its own, you would be doing well.”