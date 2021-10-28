Wicklow

‘The players have been fantastic,’ says Carnew Emmets camogie boss

D’Arcy full of praise for Carnew players

Carnew captain Shauna Keogh presented with the cup by county treasurer Fionnuala Tyrrell.
Katie Wafer, Emma Kinsella, Laci Jane Shannon, Ciara Wafer and Hannah Munroe after the Intermediate final between Carnew and Annacurra.

Carnew captain Shauna Keogh presented with the cup by county treasurer Fionnuala Tyrrell.

Katie Wafer, Emma Kinsella, Laci Jane Shannon, Ciara Wafer and Hannah Munroe after the Intermediate final between Carnew and Annacurra.

wicklowpeople

Andrew Ryan

There were enough narrative through-lines going into Sunday’s intermediate camogie championship final between Carnew Emmets and Annacurra, and that was before you factored in the scheduling fiasco that made up much of the build-up.

Here was Carnew, who had won the junior championship in 2020, going up against Annacurra, who had come up short in the intermediate final last year. The plucky newcomers to the intermediate ranks meeting a side keen to make up for their defeat to Kiltegan just over a year ago.

After an absorbing, physical battle of attrition, it was Carnew that continued their remarkable trajectory by sealing their back-to-back promotion into the senior championship, inspired by the sensational Nicole Curran, who got 1-9 of their 1-10 total, injured collarbone and all.

