Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.6°C Dublin

The Indo Sports Quiz: Have you been paying attention this week?

Shane Lowry kisses the trophy following day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club Expand

Close

Shane Lowry kisses the trophy following day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club

Shane Lowry kisses the trophy following day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club

Shane Lowry kisses the trophy following day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club

Do you know your sport? Find out with out with our weekly quiz

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy