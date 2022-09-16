The Indo Sports Quiz: Have you been paying attention this week?

Wicklow
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Friday, 16 September 2022 | 13.6°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Shane Lowry kisses the trophy following day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club
/
September 16 2022 10:37 AM
Do you know your sport? Find out with out with our weekly quiz
The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up