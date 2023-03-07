The hard work of Wicklow Cumann na mBunscol is celebrated at national awards

Representatives from Kilcoole Primary School at the Cornmarket awards last weekend.

Kilcoole Primary School was awarded second place in the School of the Year category for the work being done in promoting Gaelic games and culture during a fantastic evening at the Cornmarket National Awards in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

This is a countrywide competition, so it is a huge honour for the school.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin was given a merit award for its work in public relations.

“Thanks to the local media for all their exposure of Gaelic games in primary schools across the county, without this such an award would not be possible,” said a representative of Wicklow Cumann na mBunscol.

Kilcoole Primary School was represented on the night by Brian Cornyn (Rúnai Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin), Emily Murphy and Pamela McDermott (PRO Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin); and Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin was represented by Cathaoirleach Ciara Fagan and Cisteoir Eamonn Hughes.

Kilcoole legend Jimmy Hatton was remembered on the night. He featured in the entry from Kilcoole Primary School as he had been interviewed by the pupils. All in Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin express their sympathy to the Hatton family on their loss.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.