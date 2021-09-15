The future is very bright for Blessington under-16 footballers

Having watched her under-16 charges defeat Tinahely with a stunning performance, blessington manager Jess Brennan said that this squad of talented young girls are just a “dream to coach” but that this success hasn’t just happened overnight.

“They’re just a dream to coach. You don’t have to force anything with them,” she said. “In fairness, what they’ve achieved over the last four to six seasons hasn’t happened overnight. We’ve built something from under-8 all the way up. It started at under-12 with us and Tiunahely every year. It’s been the same with us and Tinahely for the last four years. They just don’t put a foot wrong, and they were very nervous coming into this final bedcause they had never played in Aughrim before. It was a big day for them but they always step up on the big days,” she said.

Blessington had sand-out performers all over the field but full-back Orlaith is a major presence a the back while Sadhbh Fisher and Robyn Brennan are always dangerous at the other end.

“She (Orlaith) has a good presence but she makes it effortless. Someone else would have to bust their guts to go for what she goes for.

“They (the players) just have a massive understanding of each other, but, you see, the way we coach them is they’re not allowed to play the ball until they see a Blessington jersey. So that’s why you’re seeing what you’re seeing. They’re going, ‘well I know I’m caught up, so I have to turn back because I can’t play it until I see somebody,’ so they’re direct. There’s none of this out that side of the pitch, let’s come back in. You seen it there today. They’re so direct.

“They know where each other are, they have a fine understanding of where everybody wants to be and where they want the ball put and it just pays off. “(Sadhbh And Robyn) are another pairing that have a massive understanding. You’re talking about Sadhbh, obviously we all know Sadhbh and her talent, but the ball she’s able to ping into Robyn, nobody could do it. It’s literally link up after link up. Robyn makes that early run and she delivers,” said Jess.

The Blessington boss says that this victory was because of the entire squad and that the future is very bright.

“This is a squad effort and it always is a squad effort and we make that very clear to the girls. There were a couple of dsappointments today because we havemn’t had the full squad out but we’ve been plagued with injuries and we were certain we weren’t going to have the full squad today and we did.

“Absolutely (the future is bright), and we’ve been saying this for quite a while. They just keep bringing it to another level. To be fair, these same teams a couple of years ago, there was nothing between us and Tinahely. It’s the exact same two teams,” she added.

Jess Brennan paid tribute to Tinahely and wished Aobha Harmon well after the talented footballer went off injured during the game.

“They are a gallant team. I wish Aobha all the best. She’s a super, super player. To lose her early was a blow,” she said.