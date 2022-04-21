‘The boys produced some second half!’ – Eugene O’Brien on Wicklow Minors victory against Carlow

Joint manager Padraig Murphy had departed the field in Aughrim with the majority of the Wicklow players shortly after the final whistle, so a few words were had with Eugene O’Brien who was enjoying a more leisurely exit from the County Grounds having watched his charges recover superbly from a uncharacteristically blunt opening half where they never seemed to really get going to the level they are so clearly capable of.

While the Aughrim native wasn’t going to reveal what words of inspiration were spoken at half-time, he admitted that the players themselves knew they had not hit the required standard set by the management team in those opening 30 minutes.

“The boys knew themselves at the end of the day. We didn’t play particularly well in the first half, whether the home match got to them or something, I don’t know. But those boys produced some second half, I’ve got to say,” he said.

“We created seven goal chances in the whole game, and their goalkeeper made two outstanding saves.

“We knew Carlow were going to bring a big intensity to the game, with Damien McMahon (former Baltinglass and Wicklow player) over there, they weren’t going to come down here and hand it to us.

“We’re absolutely delighted. That’s two wins on the bounce, and there’s bigger fish ahead, and we know that. But every game is a different game. From what I seen there tonight, it’s great to see a bit of pride in the jersey. That was the big thing for me. We know we didn’t play well in the first half, six points down, and I think there was only one winner in the second half,” he added.

The big changes for O’Brien were the introduction of AGB’s Aaron O’Brien into the middle of the field, the temporary ceasing of the sweeper system and eye-catching showings from the likes of Alex Kavanagh, James Fleming and numerous others.

“The ball wasn’t going into our full-forward line in the first half, and they were coming and blocking it up a little bit, and we saw in the first 10 minutes of the second half, we changed the system, and we had no sweeper and it worked to our advantage, and probably caught them out to be honest with you. They (Wicklow) worked so hard in this game,” said O’Brien.

“Aaron O’Brien hurt his hand against Wexford. We didn’t want to chance him, but at half-time we had no choice, because we want to win. We’re not coming here to lose. I know it might not have made any difference at the end of the day but it’s keeping momentum going for these lads. They worked like trojans. Young Fleming at corner-back, probably the smallest player on the field but what a heart he has. “Bringing Aaron (O’Brien) on at half-time changed the game, I think. We dominated midfield in the second half, and we got great ball into Alex (Kavanagh). Another night Alex would have got 3-7 or 3-10, the keeper made some fabulous saves,” he said.

Midway through the second half, Cian Deering was drafted back to resume his role in front of the full-back line, and he did so with aplomb and no shortage of effectiveness.

“Once we got back to within a point (of Carlow), I brought him back (as sweeper), because I knew we were in the game then. I knew we’d get ball in, and we would do damage. I thought we were fitter than them. We brought Deering back and he cut out savage ball. And some people can’t do that. You’re either able to do that or you’re not,” he added.

O’Brien wasn’t basking in the win or getting carried away in the slightest. He knows there are bigger tests ahead. But beating Carlow in Aughrim needs to be enjoyed, just a little.

“Look, we’re delighted, and now we move on to next week,” he said.