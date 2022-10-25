Wicklow GAA Chairman Martin Fitzgerald says that the Wicklow GAA Player Development Partnership which is being unveiled on Thursday in the Glendalough Hotel will see two businesses pump well over €1 million into Wicklow GAA over five years.

“This is the biggest financial deal in Wicklow GAA history,” was how Wicklow GAA County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald described the news that two businesses are set to invest well over €1 million in the county over a five-year period.

The arrangement, known as the Wicklow GAA Player Development Partnership, is to be unveiled at the Glendalough Hotel on Thursday night where representatives of the two businesses, Pat Teehan, Cathaoirleach, Leinster GAA Council, Uachtarán Cumann Luathcleas Gael Larry McCarthy and Minister of State for Sport & Gaeltacht Jack Chambers will all be in attendance along with Wicklow Senior football and hurling managers Oisin McConville and Casey O’Brien as well as members of the Wicklow county board and coaching staff.

Martin Fitzgerald declined to reveal the identities of the companies behind the financial windfall, saying that the people involved wanted to keep the unveiling until Thursday night. Both businesses have interests in Wicklow and, according to the County Chairman, were keen to give something back to the area.

“I’m absolutely delighted with it, delighted,” said Fitzgerald on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is the biggest financial boost in Wicklow GAA history and in my opinion has the potential to completely change Wicklow GAA for the better,” he added.

The generous sum will be spread out evenly over the five-year term. Each year, half the amount will be invested in the county teams, hurling and football, while the other half will be invested in the Garden County Academy along with the funds that are currently being invested in that body by Wicklow GAA.

Martin Fitzgerald said that pumping the money into the underage set-up was a major clause that had to be included in the deal from Wicklow GAA’s point of view because the underage squads are the future of the county.

When asked what differences the players in the Garden County Academy would see as a result of this fund injection, Fitzgerald said that the set-up would be much more professional and that he was confident that teams at all grades would be reaching Leinster finals within the next five years as a result of this development.

With Fitzgerald’s five-year term as chairman coming to an end in a few weeks, how does he feel about this being a deal he played a significant part in closing before handing over the reins?

“I’m delighted. It’s something I can be proud of, knowing that I was involved in bringing this to the county. This will change Wicklow GAA forever,” he added.