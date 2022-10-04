Terrific Tadhg O'Donnell is the European Junior boxing champion

Four Kings Boxing Club's Tadhg O'Donnell at the presentation on Tuesday evening having been crowned European Junior champion in Italy following a flawless tournament for the Greystones star.

Wicklow has a European Junior boxing champion tonight (Tuesday) after Four Kings Boxing Club star Tadhg O’Donnell completed a flawless tournament in Italy by beating Poland’s Pawel Fabian Urbanksk 5-0 in the final this evening.

Amazingly, the Greystones boxer (66kg) didn’t drop a round throughout the five fights, going a hugely impressive 15 rounds without coughing up a single point.

To get to the final, Ste Coughlan’s young star defeated quality opposition from Cyprus, England, Armenia and Italy and he returns home with the Irish team tomorrow (Wednesday) who are bringing two gold, four silver and four bronze medals back to the Emerald Isle.

Tadhg wasn’t the only Wicklow boxer competing for Ireland. Liberty Boxing Club’s Siofra Lawless reached the quarter finals, beating a German boxer 5-0 before bowing out to the reigning European champion from the Czech Republic.

Jodie Byrne from St Teresas reached the last 16 of the tournaments but failed to reach the medal stage.

The three Garden County boxers were joined on the trip by Enniskerry Boxing Club's Paul O’Toole and Arklow Boxing Club's Linda Morgan.