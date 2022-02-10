Temple Carrig through to Fr Godfrey Cup final after Energia Park battle

Marc Homan of Temple Carrig is tackled by Ivo FitzHerbert of St Patrick's Classical School Navan (12) during the Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup semi-final at Energia Park.

Temple Carrig 16

St Patrick’s Classical School 14

Tries from Federico Ascoli and Oisin Ivory and a pair of precious penalties off the boot of Darragh Shanahan have put Temple Carrig into the final of the 2022 Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup final.

Although they won’t learn who their opponents are until after the postponed second semi-final between St Fintan’s High School or CBC Monkstown next Thursday, February 17, the Co. Wicklow students won’t care as they did all they were asked to do in toppling St Patrick’s Classical School 16-14 in their semi-final today in Energia Park.

Today’s sweet victory also secures them a spot in the first round of the Schools Junior Cup as a qualifier, against Clongowes Wood College, on March 4.

This was far from easy for the Greystones outfit. They had to survive a late rally from the St Patrick’s side before the huge relief of the final whistle.

It was prop Ascoli who crossed first before Ivory made it 10-0 in the 25th minute and Shanahan increased the lead with a penalty to make it 13-0 by the 39th minute. However, the Navan students reduced that lead to just two points by the 57th minute with two tries but Temple Carrig would hold out to claim the win.

Temple Carrig: Gavin Lincoln; Oisin Ivory, Corey O’Brien, Marc Homan, Freddie Packman; Darragh Shanahan, Jack Caffrey; Federico Ascoli, Donnacha Gleeson, Daragh Keogh; Nicko Stewart, Alec Bartak; Daniel Burns, Frank O’Shea, Ben Griffiths. Replacements: Evan Grogan-Lenehan, Tom Scully, Lucas O’Gorman, Lucas Fitzgerald, Calen O’Callaghan-Lawniczak, Thomas Lawniczak, Dylan Burke, Paul Tilson.