Teamwork wins the day for ’Stones!

Greystones 53

Clontarf 34

Saturday, April 23, was finals day for all the Leinster girls league competitions. Greystones faced Clontarf at 1pm in Cill Dara RFC in the Division 2 final.

The girls had prepared well but knew they were facing a tough opposition and needed to fight hard for their 70-minute game.

Greystones were playing into a strong wind in the first half. Within the first ten minutes a tearing run down the wing from the halfway line saw the first try of the game.

This was closely followed by a second Greystones try through the centre, swiftly answered by Clontarf with a hard fought try from their forward pack. The teams then traded a further two tries each, and with none of the first-half tries converted for either team, Greystones took a narrow lead at the break score 20 -15.

The second half started as fast and furious as the first, and despite Greystones with yellow card, space was quickly found, and a try was run in under the posts, swiftly converted.

Clontarf’s forwards responded with a converted try, followed by a try for Greystones and then two more for Clontarf, one of which was converted. However, Greystones backs had now cleverly adapted to the wind advantage and made full use of the pitch, scoring three more tries, all of which were converted.

The Greystones team worked really hard with their forwards continuing to pay pressure in all rucks and scrums.

The team displayed super teamwork and support play, with every player on the team playing their best rugby, finishing as Division 2 league champions, final winning score of 53-34.