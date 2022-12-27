Tasty Mick Tyrrell strike the difference in Blessington FC O35 charity clash at Crosschapel

Event held to raise funds for Blessington Senior Citizens
A mighty Mick Tyrrell goal decided the Blessington FC over-35 charity soccer clash at Crosschapel on St Stephen’s Day.
All funds raised from the event will go to Blessington Senior Citizens with the tidy sum of €300 reported as having been raised from the festive frolic.
Both teams were filled with a mixed bag of tasty footballers, tough defenders and stylish finishers and all were cheered on by a decent crowd who turned up to cheer on the sides on a fresh but dry day at the Blessington FC ground.
Ian Coughlan was the man in the middle and reports suggest a fine show from the referee.