Tasty Mick Tyrrell strike the difference in Blessington FC O35 charity clash at Crosschapel

Finn and Ross at the Blessington FC game on St Stephen's Day.

Stephen Cloughlan at the Charity Christmas Soccer Match in ais of Blessington senior Citizens

Tessa Davis with Rosa and Joshua at the Blessington FC charity Christmas soccer match.

Eugene Tyrrell and Dave Donovan at at Crosschapel for the Blessington FC charity match.

David Carroll taking part in the Blessington FC Christmas soccer match in aid of Blessington Senior Citizens.

The Blessington FC teams before the charity Christmas soccer match in aid of Blessington Senior Citizens.

A mighty Mick Tyrrell goal decided the Blessington FC over-35 charity soccer clash at Crosschapel on St Stephen’s Day.

All funds raised from the event will go to Blessington Senior Citizens with the tidy sum of €300 reported as having been raised from the festive frolic.

Both teams were filled with a mixed bag of tasty footballers, tough defenders and stylish finishers and all were cheered on by a decent crowd who turned up to cheer on the sides on a fresh but dry day at the Blessington FC ground.

Ian Coughlan was the man in the middle and reports suggest a fine show from the referee.