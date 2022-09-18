Tantalising Laragh topple Aughrim to reach Junior ‘A’ football final

Laragh 1-17

Aughrim 2-8

Tantalising Laragh defeated Aughrim on Saturday evening to book a Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ final place following an entertaining semi-final clash in Roundwood.

Laragh, heavily favourited going in, had to contest with an Aughrim side that refused to follow the script, rocking the Glendalough men with goals at key times. They were just unable to string enough scores in a row in any one period to defeat an on-song Laragh side.

The game started at a frantic pace with Conor Phelan and David Miley going back and forth with two scores each, before Aughrim mustered up a defence splitting move which involved Dylan Byrne and Conor Lambert before Michael Brennan saw himself through one-on-one with just the keeper to beat which he did coolly, following a John Nolan free.

Ten minutes now gone and Aughrim were causing the favourites problems. Laragh just couldn’t break down the Grainite City men’s defence, who were using their goalscorer Brennan to great effect as seventh defender to sit in front of the lively Mark Cullen.

In this time, Laragh seemed ever so slightly one dimensional, only creating a John Nolan score in a spell where they kicked a lot of ball straight to Brennan.

It did seem like Aughrim had grabbed the upper hand but when Laragh are on it, they are on it, and on the 17th minute they were most certainly on it as Mark Miley received a return pass from Cullen before striking from a huge distance out and incredibly finding the Aughrim side netting.

An excellent team move created by the ball winning capabilities of Cullen and the always willing runners from deep, Laragh would add two further converted John Nolan’s frees along with a snapshot effort from Eric Olohan to finish the half strongly, while Aughrim could only add Conor Lambert and Phelan points.

Despite a dominant end to the half, Laragh would find themselves only three points to the good. Having played most of the football, Aughrim just wouldn’t go away.

Strong performances from Conor Lambert, Dylan Byrne and Michael Brennan were keeping the Granite City men alive along with a free taking masterclass from Conor Phelan who drew first blood in the second half.

But Laragh would respond with scores from their own two sharpshooters; David Miley finding the target twice either side of a John Nolan point to put Laragh up by seven before Aughrim afforded themselves a lifeline.

An excellent run from Phelan set up Dean Newsome who hit a well-directed strike which was parried away to Rory O’Brien who palmed home for a second Aughrim green flag.

The Granite City men now with their tales up gave their supporters plenty to shout about after responding to a black card and John Nolan free with a Conor Lambert screamer in a defiant spell, which just couldn’t be maintained.

As Aughrim, now down to 14, would see a rampant Laragh power home with David Miley and John Nolan really showing their capabilities scoring three each while Damien Hanlon kicked over a sweet score from distance.

A very spirited Aughrim performance was capped off with two injury-time Conor Lambert points, but Laragh were just that bit more clinical and now look forward to a Junior ‘A’ final against either Ashford or Blessington.

Laragh: James Nolan; Craig Mc Coy, Andrew Brancato, Luke Kearney, Alex Olohan, Andrew Kenny, Aaron Lynham, David McDonald, Damien Hanlon (0-1), John Nolan (0-9, 6f), Eric Olohan (0-1), David Miley (0-6), Peter Merrigan, Mark Miley (1-0) Mark Cullen. Subs: Stephen Conway for M Cullen (48), Myles Conway on for L Kearney (57), Dan Power for A Lynham (59).

Aughrim: Cillian Donnegan; Jason Doyle, Mark Clancy, Hugh Gunning, Conor Phelan (0-4, 4f), Ian Clancy, Conor Lambert (0-4) Pierce Lawlor, Michael Brennan (1-0), Dean Newsome, Robert Lambert, Adam Keegan, Patrick Leccardi, Dylan Byrne, Rory O’Brien (1-0). Subs: Sjhane McGuickian for A Keegan (53), Dara O’Shea for D Newsome (56), Sean Campbell for H Gunning (58).

Referee: Jason Smith (Stratford-Grangecon)