Talented East Glendalough and Dominican College teams win national crowns at IRFU X7s competition

The Dominican College Wicklow team who claimed the IRFU X7s Junior title after seeing off Wilsons Hospital in the final in Terenure.

Two Wicklow town schools brought national rugby honours home to the Garden County on Wednesday afternoon after seeing off the best teams in the land in the IRFU X7s competition for girls schools.

This superb achievement can’t be overstated given the quality of the opposition that the two teams, from East Glendalough School and Dominican College Wicklow, faced in the national finals and previously in the southeast and Leinster section.

The Dominican College team, made up of players who have learned their rugby at the local Wicklow RFC, competed in the Junior section (under-16) and having emerged from the tough southeast and Leinster qualifiers, managed to come through some fierce competition from the best schools in Munster, Ulster and Connacht to reach the decider against Wilsons Hospital which they won by 4-3.

The competition is a crossfield game played with seven players on each side. Each try is worth a point and each half is seven and a half minutes long.

“They’re not together that long as a team but a lot of them play rugby out at Wicklow RFC. They wouldn’t have had massive exposure at 7s, but they do play a fair bit of rugby together,” said coach Ronan Griffey.

“The sense of achievement from this is with both of the teams coming from Wicklow and both managing to get a national title.

“Out of a small town like Wicklow, to get the two winners, and there are only the two grades to play for, Junior and Senior, and to win them both is some achievement.

“And another lovely factor about it was the amount of support for the Dominican Convent girls from the East Glendalough players when they were playing their final and vice versa, it was great to see both schools getting behind each other,” he added.

Principal of East Glendalough School Craig Petrie said that his school’s side, who won the Senior competition, was made up of a very talented core group of girls, most of whom play their club rugby either in Wicklow RFC or Arklow RFC.

“They’re almost all fifth years as well, which is nice, so we should be able to have a crack at this next year,” he said.

“As a group they don’t take themselves too seriously, but they are all good, solid committed rugby players. They were physical yesterday (Wednesday) when they needed to be, they were skillful when they needed to be and they held their nerve in a final where they got into an early lead, got pegged back and still had enough to finish the game off,” he added.

East Glendalough played three group games in Terenure. They defeated Bandon Grammar 8-3, a strong Westport side 4-0 and Enniskillen 4-0.

The best side from the other group was Mount St. Michael of Claremorris, who had to beat Portarlington in their last group game to make it into the final. The game started tough and was stalemate until East Glendalough finally broke the line midway through the first half. After that, some quick hands and good lines, saw the Wicklow town girls head to the break 3-0.

Mount St Michael weren’t for lying down and letting East Glendalough have it all their own way and started the fight back as soon as the second half kicked off. Midway through the second half and the was 3-2 to East Glendalough, but a couple of good tries saw Graham Richmond’s side enter the final quarter 5-3 ahead. In the dying minutes of the game, Claremorris crossed the line to make it 5-4 to East Glendalough and some very tired bodies had to lay everything on the line to see the game out.

A pulsating game to the end with East Glendalough deserved winners.

Craig praised all the players on the panel, mentioning the team captain Robyn Johnston who scored several tries in the final and Prudence Isaac who he said was “brilliant”. He heaped praise on the entire team for how they handled themselves and represented their school and clubs.

He also mentioned that the team were without the services of Jane Neill who was named on the Irish under-18 panel and was not available for selection.

“The key to the whole thing was the support, the ball carrying support that they were offering each other. That’s ultimately where it came from. And a dogged defence, with Isabelle Cooney standing out in defence,” he said.

It’s been an exceptional period in sport for East Glendalough School of late and Craig said that it comes down to a number of factors including the talent in the school and the teachers and coaches who are willing to give up their time.

“A lot of that has to come down to the talent in the school, but a lot of it comes down to the staff who are willing to give up their own time. Graham Richmond is the coach of the girls team, that’s his own time. John McGettigan, as the coach of the GAA, that’s his own time, and so on.

“A lot of it comes down to a culture that’s been built up over the years, and also the expectation that we will go out and compete at whatever we put our hands to. We have Jonas Stafford winning cross-country events, Robert Cherry who is going off with the Irish pentathlon team, showjumpers jumping in the equestrian. There’s a variety of things. We try to keep things as broad as we can. Students come in in first year and they’re encouraged to take up whatever sport they want.

And I suppose we have the facilities as well. We have the hockey pitch and the new sports hall being built and those things encourage that.

“But John McGettigan in particular, as someone who has driven sport for so long in the county over the course of generations, is at the very core of that.

“There’s nothing that won’t get encouraged here,” he added.

East Glendalough team: Robyn Johnston (WRFC, Captain), Maya Gaynor (WRFC), Aimee Smit (WRFC), Isabelle Cooney (WRFC), Tara Kelly (WRFC), Grace Wakeford (WRFC), Lara Prestage (Arklow RFC), Prudence Isaac (Arklow RFC), Celine Murray (Arklow RFC), Lauren Hassler (no club).

Dominican College Wicklow team (all Wicklow RFC): Jessie Hunt, Sophie Murphy, Faye Bolger, Laurie O’Gorman, Hannah Lawless, Millie Leonard, Isabelle Ledesma, Ciara Dunne, Maya Kelly, Lara Mise Chassigne, Amilie Birrell.