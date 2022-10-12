Tadhg O’Donnell: ‘It meant everything to win European gold’

WICKLOW have a long and decorated history when it comes to producing boxers. Daina Moorehouse, Kaci Rock, Regan Buckley, Adam Sinnott, Jake McMahon, and at the top of that pile, the incomparable Katie Taylor are just a few names who have represented their county with quality, pedigree, and distinction.

It is a supply line that will continue ad infinitum, provided boxing receives the financial and resource support that it has long since shown itself to deserve in the county.

Joining that acclaimed list is Tadhg O’Donnell, a precocious, talented 15-year-old fighting out of Four Kings Boxing Club. Last week, O’Donnell – just five years after first picking up a pair of boxing gloves – won a gold medal at the European Junior Championships in Italy.

“It meant everything to win European gold,” O’Donnell said. “I was delighted. I missed so many events and going out with my mates over the last year training and fighting and it all just felt worth it.

“The quality of boxing was high, but my training and preparation was spot on so I peaked at the right time, and I could hear all my teammates from the crowd which was deadly.”

His return to Greystones was a heroic one; he was the subject of a guard of honour outside Temple Carrig, where his fellow students showered him with applause as he made his way into the building; he would subsequently reveal that his surprise was amplified by the fact that he was actually late for school.

The demonstration was organised by the school’s head of Physical Education and his rugby coach Mark Crean – O’Donnell plays at flanker for the school - and principal Alan Cox.

“I wasn’t expecting the guard of honour at all. My mum drove me up because I was late and didn’t say a word about the guard of honour. It was class.”

O’Donnell cited Stephen Coughlan, his coach at Four Kings, as his primary influence. Coughlan himself credited Tadhg’s success to his grounded temperament, with O’Donnell already looking ahead to representing Leinster at a boxing competition in Germany in December before moving up to under-18s for the nationals.

“It is a great feeling,” said Stephen. “Five years he is with me and for him to get the gold, it is brilliant.

“It’s been his mindset that has helped him develop and grow and improve. I like to think I have helped him to think he can always improve, that he is never going to settle for where he is at, to always get better.

“I have already said it to him, that he has so much more improvement in him. That is what is crazy about it. Even though he is a European gold medallist, there are so many things that he can improve on. That is not taking away from Tadhg, it shows how good he can be.

“When he came in as an 11-year-old, I certainly thought he had a mature head on him, and he was confident. He had a bit of a question about him and good fight about him. You could tell he wasn’t easily discouraged or anything like that. There were small little stepping stones we took with him early on, putting him in with good lads for spars and exhibition fights. He got loads of experience early on.”

That experience involved bringing him all over the country for exhibitions and sparring – Coughlan mentions Crumlin and Monkstown Boxing Clubs as examples. All the while, O’Donnell remained hungry and determined to get better.

His victory in Italy last week reflects his five-year progression. After walking into the gym as an 11-year-old seeking a platform through which he could channel his competitive instincts, he will be returning to training on Tuesday as a European gold medallist.

“He was always available, always showed that he wanted to fight everybody, wanted to take fights against everybody, always challenging himself.

“It was his attitude, above all, that got him where he is, and that’s what I want to show all the other young lads in the club and around the country. It is what is in your mind that will get you where you want to go, not your physical attributes.”