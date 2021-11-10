Sweet satisfaction as Tinahely romp to seventh heaven

Tinahely manager Seamus McClean had a satisfied look about him as he watched his charges celebrate their seventh county title in a row in Baltinglass on Saturday evening.

The Carlow native admitted that his team were “hurting” after their defeat to St Patrick’s earlier in the championship but quickly pointed to the prediction of a tight final in last week’s paper and declared contentedly that he and Tinahely had had other ideas.

“This is where we want to get back to. We want to compete in Leinster, go up against the good teams and see where we are. Teams in Wicklow, they push us hard but we’re just able to find another gear and get over the line,” said McClean.

“They’re a superb bunch of girls. They’re easy to train. They won the Intermediate Leinster in early June, and we’ve moved up another gear, I think.

“Ye thought it was going to a fairly tight final, but we had other ideas. We were hurting after the match below in Pat’s and it probably woke us up. We were after winning Leinster and walking through the league. We just needed a kick in the bum, and we got it at the right time, and they picked it up 100 per cent and we’ve moved on again,” he added.

Given everything that had transpired over the season, the withdrawal of the Tinahely players from the county team, the fine win by Wicklow in the All-Ireland Junior championship, a team that included numerous St Pat’s players, that shock defeat in Dunbur and the relatively competitive championship overall, did the Tinahely boss think it was unfair or stupid to suggest that the 2021 final might be a close affair or that, God forbid, a shock might occur.

“It probably wasn’t but sure look you have to write something as well. It was comfortable enough in the wind up (the final against Pat’s) and sure look we have a big date in two weeks’ time in Leinster and we’ll try and win that. We’ll go back to the drawing board Wednesday night, and we’ll get ready for that.

“We’d be hoping that all the Wicklow people will get behind us in the Senior Leinster. It’s a big day for Tinahely and it’s a big day for Wicklow and it would be nice to get a bit of support. They’ve never played senior before,” he added.

A great start and the utter dominance of the Tinahely defence were the key factors in Tinahely’s wonderful victory, according to the Old Leighlin man.

“It was the good start. Our backs were brilliant all over. I don’t think they really gave them a look in. All the backs were brilliant. It was a great team effort. We’ve a great panel there between both teams and we work hard every night and it’s great to see them get over the line.

“It’s all about going for the jugular. You could win the match in the first minute as the last minute. That’s the way it is. It’s a great win and we’ll move on and have a look at it during the week. We’ll get ready again,” he added.

Tinahely take on Laois champions St Conleth’s in their opening round in the Leinster Senior club championship next weekend. This will be an away fixture for Seamus McClean’s side on November 21.

St Conleth’s won the Laois crown for the first time in their history following a deserved win over Sarsfields in O’Moore Park in late October.

The St Conleth’s team is made up of players from Portarlington, Killenard, Courtwood and Gracefield across the Offaly border and were the better side from the start with Alanna Havill, Sarah Walsh and Aoife Kirrane shining.

The winners of that game will play the winners of Meath v Westmeath on November 28 with Tinahely enjoying home advantage if they can get past the Laois champions.

The Leinster Senior club final is scheduled for December 5.

Bray Emmets are away to the Offaly champions in the Leinster Intermediate championship on November 20 while Blessington will take on the winners of Laois v Carlow in the Leinster Junior championship quarter-final on November 27.