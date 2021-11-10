Wicklow

Sweet satisfaction as Tinahely romp to seventh heaven

McClean scoffs at predictions of a tight county final

The Tinahely footballers ahead of their county final against St Patrick&rsquo;s. They face St Conleth&rsquo;s of Laois in the Leinster Senior Club Championship on November 21. Expand

Brendan Lawrence

Tinahely manager Seamus McClean had a satisfied look about him as he watched his charges celebrate their seventh county title in a row in Baltinglass on Saturday evening.

The Carlow native admitted that his team were “hurting” after their defeat to St Patrick’s earlier in the championship but quickly pointed to the prediction of a tight final in last week’s paper and declared contentedly that he and Tinahely had had other ideas.

“This is where we want to get back to. We want to compete in Leinster, go up against the good teams and see where we are. Teams in Wicklow, they push us hard but we’re just able to find another gear and get over the line,” said McClean.

