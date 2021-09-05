Superb display from wonderful Wicklow

Clodagh Fox of Wicklow celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship final against Antrim at Croke Park.

A year after suffering heartbreak at the hands of Fermanagh in Parnell Park and 10 years after tasting junior glory in Croke Park in 2011, Wicklow are All-Ireland champions once again, following a captivating win over Antrim on Sunday morning.

From minute one, Wicklow were in complete command, and wasted no time in clinically dispatching the Saffrons, with Clodagh Fox’s second-half goal the icing on the cake.

Everything seemed to come together for Wicklow on Sunday. Their clash against Antrim was almost a year on from their agonising defeat to Fermanagh in 2020’s decider, a sobering reminder for a side that seemed primed to return to the intermediate tier just as quickly as they had fallen out of it, that they were in for a fight to go back up.

Additionally, it came almost ten years to the day since they last graced the hallowed ground of Croke Park, with four of Sunday’s panel – Meadhbh Deeney, Laurie Ahern, Sarah Miley, and Lorna Fusciardi – having been part of that momentous success against New York in 2011.

At the same time, 2021 has been far from straightforward for Mark Murnaghan and co. There were no players from Blessington from the very start, while the Tinahely contingent were in the course of the campaign.

And yet, they had more than enough firepower in their arsenal to get across the line, and a gameplan to match. Right from the opening whistle, they set out their stall, committing up to five players on the Antrim kick-out, forcing multiple turnovers in the process.

When the Saffrons did manage to break the Wicklow press, they were able to file numbers back in droves and crowd out Antirm attackers, before mounting counter-attack after counter-attack up the other end. Catherine Dempsey was exceptional in the first half as a transition player; connecting the midfield and attack with ease, while Alanna Conroy was sensational as a shield at centre-back and Sarah Jane Winders led superbly in the full-back line.

To compare and contrast the showing from 2020 and 2021 would be foolhardy. This was a tour de force. The vigour, intensity, discipline, and intelligence was remarkable to see. This is a team that has come on leaps and bounds in maturity and confidence. Even when players dropped out over the course of the season, those who came in have blended seamlessly, such has been their strength in-depth.

The tactical masterclass that was the first half bore fruit aplenty. Meadhbh Deeney and Clodagh Fox both put over the opening scores of the game from turnovers, while further points from Deeney, Dempsey, and Marie Kealy had Wicklow 0-6 to no score in front before Antrim knew what had hit them.

While six Wicklow wides followed Antrim’s first score, which arrived 12 minutes into the contest, they ended the half in much the same way that they started it, with Dempsey, Clodagh Fox (2), and Kealy sending them into the break in a commanding 0-10 to 0-3 advantage.

If the first half was methodical, the second was ferocious in Wicklow’s thoroughly commanding attacking display. It took mere moments for Wicklow to get the goal that their performance warranted. Rioghna McGettigan attempted to set Clodagh Fox on her way down the inside right channel, but for the pass to be cut out. Wicklow kept it alive however, and it was that woman Catherine Dempsey who sent a tantalising ball into Fox’s path.

Her finish was unerring in quality, arrowing into the bottom corner. Wicklow had the wind in their sails, and they were not letting up. The scores kept coming Rioghna McGettigan, Meadhbh Deeney, Catherine Dempsey and Laurie Ahern as the Garden continued to put Antrim to the sword, while Meahbh Deeney had a shot at goal cleared off of the line.

The northerners enjoyed a purple patch early in the fourth quarter but were too far behind to mount a significant comeback. Grainne McLaughlin sent a penalty high over the bar, while they gave the game a false sense of tension when McLaughlin managed to get her goal off of an unusually sloppy Wicklow kick-out but all that did was kick Wicklow into gear once again.

Shortly after Antrim’s goal, seemingly offended by the action, Wicklow got their second. Once again, Clodagh Fox, who stepped onto the pitch at half-time 10 years prior as a youngster, was involved. Deeney did tremendously well to reverse the ball around the corner to the onrushing Pat’s stalwart off the blindside.

Her first shot was saved, but Deeney desperately plunged at the ball and managed to poke it inches over the line before the Antrim defender could hack it clear.

It was all that Wicklow deserved for what was a display fitting All-Ireland champions.

In one game, they had banished the ghosts of 2020, and convincingly channelled the spirit of 2011. A gameplan carried out to perfection by all 20 players who took to the field on the day.

If there was any doubt that these players would be fazed by the occasion and ground in which they were playing, they were thoroughly dismissed.

Every single one of those players were tailor-made for the biggest stage.

Wicklow: Linda Dempsey; Megan Healy, Sarah Jane Winders, Lucy Dunne; Lorna Fusciardi, Alanna Conroy, Aoife Gillen; Niamh McGettigan, Sarah Delahunt; Laurie Ahern (0-1), Catherine Dempsey (0-4), Rioghna McGettigan (0-1); Clodagh Fox (1-3), Meadhbh Deeney (1-4), Marie Kealy (0-3, 1f). Subs: Sinead McGettigan (0-1) for R. McGettigan (37), Kate Henessy for A. Gillen (42), Ella Parke for M. Kealy (54), Paula Faulkner for L. Dunne (58), Amy Burke for L. Ahern (58).

Antrim: Anna McCann; Duana Coleman, Aislinn McFarland, Miamh McIntosh; Aine Tubridy, Maria Hanna, Maeve Blaney; Emma Ferran, Ciara Brown (0-1); Niamh Enright, Cathy Carey (0-2f), Grainne McLaughlin (1-6, 3f); Aoife Taggart, Michelle Magee, Caitlin Taggart. Subs: Theresa Mellon for A. Taggart (35), Orla Corr for M. Hanna (35), Saoirse Tennyson for C Taggart (45), Maria O’Neill for N. Enright (53), Niamh Webb for D. Coleman (58).

Referee: Barry Redmond.