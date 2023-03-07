Super St. Peter's march on after Wicklow Cup victory over Arklow Town B

St. Peter’s FC 6

Arklow Town B 1

St. Peter’s are through to the Wicklow Cup quarter-finals after easing past Arklow Town B 6-1 at Fassaroe Community Centre. The hosts put three goals past their Division 1 opponents in each half to book their spot in the last eight.

The Bray team were off to the perfect start as Jamie Kelly opened the scoring three minutes into the tie.

Darren Lacey received the ball inside the box and poked it past the two centre backs to Kelly. The winger stroked it into the bottom corner to put his team in front.

They nearly had another five minutes in. Shane O’Neill played a long ball for Jake Kane. The midfielder tried to beat the keeper by squaring it to Lacey, but defender Ciarán O’Shea was there to intercept and boot the ball out for a corner, which came to nothing in the end.

Peter’s doubled their lead on the ten-minute mark. Chad Ryan was standing over a free kick in a difficult position. He struck it well, the ball coming back into play after hitting the post. Kelly was there to rebound and score his second goal of the night to put his team two in front.

The chances kept coming for the home side, Kelly going close to a hat-trick soon after. Ryan played a ball down the wing for Kane, who cut inside and pulled it to Kelly. The forward’s shot forced a good save out of Luke Delaney to keep Arklow in with a chance.

Arklow’s Delaney then almost turned from goal-stopper to goal-provider as his long ball up the pitch to Jack Kavanagh put the striker in to a position from which he beat two defenders and was clean through on goal. Having done the hard part he could not finish the chance off, his shot going well wide of the post.

The hosts had another chance just over twenty minutes in. Kane had the ball in the box but was being put under a lot of pressure by the defence. He passed backwards to Tony Harris just outside the box. The centre back tried his luck, but the shot did not trouble Delaney, the Arklow netminder having an easier save to make on this occasion.

The game was all but wrapped up with just over twenty-five minutes played as Peter’s added a third.

Delaney had the ball in his hands and rolled it out to one of his teammates. However, the pass lacked accuracy and Ryan latched onto it before stroking the ball into an empty net. The spot in the quarters was nearly secured now.

The visitors kept pushing to restore any hope of a comeback. Delaney kicked the ball long for Chris Furlong. The midfielder gave it to Craig Brown. Goalkeeper Niall Vaughan made himself as big as possible, and the attacker could not steer the ball past him.

Peter’s could have made it four with just over 10 minutes until the break. Ryan Greene gave a short throw-in to Chad Ryan, who in turn pulled to Kelly. The winger shot well, but Delaney also did well to tip the ball over the bar.

The chances kept coming for the Bray team. O’Neill crossed the ball into the box. Kane got a foot on it and lobbed the goalkeeper, but it went agonisingly over the bar, sending the teams into half-time with Peter’s three goals to the good.

It took a while for either side to get going after the break. It was the hosts who went the closest in the first 10 minutes of the half. Lacey played Ryan in one-on-one with the keeper. The winger shot, but Delaney had the shot covered, saving with his foot.

Not long after that, the home side led by four. Greene played a well-timed through pass for Ryan from deep. The winger struck the ball with power into the far corner for his second of the game.

It was not long before Peter’s would be five up. Zack Ryan tried a shot, but Delaney got across to save it. The ball was cleared as far as Greene, the full back spectacularly hammering his shot into the net from a long way out.

With 17 minutes remaining, the hosts almost added another. Ryan gave the ball to Dillon Hempenstall in a good position, the substitute’s shot ultimately going harmlessly over the crossbar.

Ryan shot for a hat-trick a minute later. The forward had the ball a long distance from the goal, and his shot almost went in, Delaney just managing to get down in time to keep it out.

Rubbing salt into Arklow’s wounds, the home side were awarded a penalty for a late challenge inside the box with just a few minutes left.

The responsibility fell on substitute Hempenstall, who made no mistake from twelve yards, hammering the ball into the bottom left corner.

The away side were also awarded a penalty with time running out. Kane tripped up Jack Darcey inside the penalty area. Tom Connors stepped up to take the kick, shooting into the corner for a consolation goal. This ended up being the last kick of the game, giving Peter’s a 6-1 win.

“I thought it was a good game. We came out of the blocks early” said Peter’s manager Shane Greene after the match.

“The lads didn’t let them settle. That was the plan. Just go out, don’t let them settle and keep the ball on the deck and just take our chances really. I thought we bossed the game at the start. In fairness to them, they never stopped. Fair play to them, great respect for that.”

St. Peter’s are back in league action on Saturday as they play Newtown United away from home. Kick-off at the Matt Kelly Community Grounds is at 2 p.m.

Arklow also return to the pitch on Saturday as they travel to play Greystones United in the Thomas Scott Cup. That match at Woodlands will get underway at 2.30pm.

St Peter’s: 1. Niall Vaughan, 2. Darren McAtteer, 3. Ryan Greene, 4. Tony Harris, 5. Des Kelly, 6. Jake Kane, 7. Shane O’Neill, 8. Killian O’Carroll, 9. Jamie Kelly, 10. Darren Lacey, 11. Chad Ryan. Substitutes: 12. Dan Kelly, 13. Dillon Hempenstall, 14. Zack Ryan, 15. Sam McAtteer, 16. Anto Gilligan, 17. Dean Fletcher, 18 Dan Lacey.

Arklow Town B: 1. Luke Delaney, 2. Cal Randal, 3. Jordan O’Neil, 4. Conor Gahan, 5. Ciarán O’Shea, 6. Karl Ronwer, 7. Chris Furlong, 8. Tom Connors, 9. Mark Wixted, 10. Jack Kavanagh, 11. Craig Brown. Substitutes: 12. Shane Harris, 13. Tom Connors, 14. Dónal O’Keeffe, 15. Jack Presten, 16. Jack Darcey, 17. Jack McDonnell.