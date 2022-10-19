Super St Nicholas too good for valiant Valleymount in IFC ‘B’ final

The winning St. Nicholas team after their victory over Valleymount in Hollywood last weekend.

St Nicholas 4-14

Valleymount 1-6

It was a perfect cool and dry October Sunday in Hollywood as neighbours Valleymount and St Nicholas met in the Intermediate championship ‘B’ final.

Even after all the rain the night before the pitch was in great shape and we were treated to a great game of fast and exciting football by these close rivals who know each other inside out.

In the first minute St Nicks kicked wide off their first attack but made amends a minute later when Katie Corrigan’s shot was deflected over the bar by the advancing Emer Miley in goals.

From the kickout centre-forward Sarah McDonald made one of her trademark runs the length of the field with her shot coming back off the upright into the waiting arms of Caroline Cahill who passed to Poppi Rose Cullen Dunne who seemed to be foot blocked just as she was pulling the trigger and the grateful Holly Wright in goals cleared the ball.

On the sixth minute Valleymount received a blow when centre-back Caroline Maguire picked up a yellow card for a high tackle.

St Nicholas immediately started to use their numerical advantage pressing forward and registering a point and a wide from Lisa Lawlor.

Valleymount responded with a great goal from Sive Byrne after another defence-bursting run from McDonald to put Valleymount ahead.

The lead was short lived as St Nicholas came back with a goal with great work from Claire Grace who offloaded to Corrigan who, remembering her last attempt at goal, feigned her shot and sidestepped the advancing Emer Miley and buried to the roof of the net.

There was another hammer blow for Valleymount a minute later when Laura Miley gathered the ball, beat two players and finished to the net to leave them 2-2 to a goal up at the quarter-hour mark.

A minute later Valleymount replied with a point from a free from Katie Maguire, only to see immediately up the other end a great through ball being played to Lisa Lawlor putting her one on one with Emer Miley, again Miley used all her experience to come out like a shot to narrow the angle and Lawlor’s shot just went wide of the post.

Valleymount tried to narrow the gap but registered two more wides while St Nicks clocked up another point from the very dangerous Lisa Lawlor.

Again, Emer Miley had to use all her guile to close down Katie Corrigan’s shot in the 20th minute and deflect the ball out to one side. Valleymount got another score from the skillful Caroline Cahill in the 24th minute to close out their scoring for the first half but St Nicks finished the half stronger with a great goal from Claire Grace after Corrigan turned provider and another point each from Grace and Lawlor to leave the half-time score reading St Nicholas 3-5 to Valleymount’s 1-2.

St Nicks started the second half just as strongly as they finished the first with points from Leanne Kealy and Lisa Lawlor and then, in the eighth minute, goal number two for Laura Miley.

Sarah McDonald responded with a point after a great run up field and Miley in goals was again called into action when a free from Corrigan looked like it could sneak into the top corner but she just got enough of a touch on it to put it out for a 45.

Dolores Healy pointed her kick after being played a great pass from Lawlor from the 45.

The St Nicks backs were having a great game, never allowing the Valleymount forwards an inch with full-back Mary Healy especially dominant.

In the next eight minutes St Nicholas got another four points, through Lawlor with three and Grace with asingle while Katie Maguire responded with two fine efforts to finish out Valleymount scores.

Grace got her second point of the day in the 28th minute before Corrigan finished the scoring with a cracking shot which somehow Emer Miley managed to get a hand to and deflect over the bar.

St Nicholas were deserved winners on the day, their defence were solid as a rock, they have a very hard-working midfield, and their forwards were unbeatable with their passing, their running off the ball and their shooting. Lawlor and Corrigan up front were outstanding and could not be marked.

Valleymount had Emer Miley to thank for a number of great saves, their defence and midfield worked their socks off and their forwards fought for every inch till the end.

Valleymount manager Liam Reid presented the cup on behalf of the county board to a delighted captain Orla Kealy and during his presentation speech announced his retirement from managing ladies football after 23 years.

He has been a stalwart down through the years with the Valleymount club at every level and will be sorely missed.

Indeed, one of the first names you think of in Valleymount is Liam’s.

We wish him all the best!

St Nicholas: Holly Wright; Catherine Byrne; Mary Healy, Megan Muldowney; Orla Kealy, Jade Manley, Siobhan Byrne; Dolores Healy, Emer Byrne; Leanne Kealy (0-1), Claire Grace (1-2), Katie Corrigan (1-3); Lisa Lawlor (0-7, 2f), Samantha Mills, Laura Miley (2-0). Subs: Gemma Carty, Nicole Ellis, Miriam Sleator, Chloe Muldowney, Niamh Sinnott, Ellie McGrane.

Valleymount: Emer Miley; Angela McCauley; Annie Maguire; Rebecca Ryan; Aisling Maguire, Caroline Maguire; Sadhbh Byrne (1-1), Katie Maguire (0-3, 2f); Jessica McGuire, Sarah McDonald (0-1); Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne, Andrea Balfe, Caroline Cahill (0-1).

Referee: Brian Foley (Baltinglass)