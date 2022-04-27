Super soldiers prove that class is permanent

Greystones 44

St Mary's 10

Proving class is permanent, the evergreen stars of Greystones fourth team captured a league and cup double on Saturday when securing the O’Connor Cup following a 44-10 win away to St Mary’s.

The spirit of this team was epitomised through the man of the match performance by wing Jimmy Doyle who suffered a horror ankle injury in a game ten years ago that would have finished most playing careers but despite being on the wrong side of 40 is enjoying a renaissance this season and opened with two tries in the first 20 minutes.

The game was less than three minutes old before Doyle saw off the Mary’s defence to finish in the corner. Mary’s equalised ten minutes later before Doyle struck again, with Sean Carlos adding the conversion.

With pace out on the wings, Greystones stretched Mary’s and exploited the space allowing fellow wing Rob Lee to step up and add Greystones third to extend the visitors lead just two minutes after Doyle provided the lead. Lee went on to record a hat-trick, grabbing his second five minutes before half-time and a third midway through the second half.

Prop James Phillips barged over for a try early in the second half converted by Brian O’Donnell who also added a penalty and second conversion. Mary’s crossed for a consolation score five minutes from time.

The cup triumph is just rewards for the commitment and effort put in by this team most of whom are rolling back the years with notable performances by front rower Niall Savage, Simon Malone and Robbie Linton in the centre, Lyle Hazelton and Tom Parker in the backrow, half backs Paul O’Connor and Sean Carlos and of course flying wings Jimmy Doyle and Rob Lee.

The off season will allow time to soothe the bumps and bruises and get ready to go once again next season.

Greystones: Ben Finnegan, Jimmy Doyle, Simon Malone, Robbie Linton, Rob Lee, Sean Carlos, Paul O’Connor, James Phillips, Stephen Murray, Niall Savage, Aidan Sheehan, Barra Kunz, Lyle Hazelton, Tom Parker, Podge Doyle. Replacements: Denis Vavasour, Ger Dempsey, David Ebbs, Brian O’Donnell, Jack Gaughran.