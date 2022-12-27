Super showings from Wicklow’s Ethan Bramhill and county under-17 team at national cross country in Cork

Noah Harris of Ashford Athletics Club deep in muck at the national cross country under-17 race in Cork. Photo: Perri Williams

Ethan Bramhill of Greystones Athletics Club (middle), with a national under-13 medal at the cross country in Cork.

Well done to all the county Wicklow athletes who raced the National Uneven Ages Cross Country finals in Cork recently.

Highlights for the Garden County runners were Ethan Bramhill (Greystones AC) who won an individual medal for his fifth place in the boys under-13 and the boys under-17 Wicklow team who were second county, in particular Rian Anafi-Fitzgibbon and Bobby More (Bray Runners) had exceptional races to help that team, both have really shone this cross country season.

It was a mucky and challenging course, and other highlights were Noah Harris (Ashford AC), running out of age, and really putting himself in the mix in the under-17.

He unfortunately didn’t have the finish on the day, but it’s been a fantastic cross country season for him and he’s one to watch for the future!

Also, a great effort by Arron Fitzsimons (Inbhear Dee AC) in the boys under-15.

He navigated himself into 14th place with the final long climb home, and a possibility of a medal if he could finish top 12.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t to happen, but a great effort and another one to watch for the future.

The final race of the day saw a strong Slí Cualann men’s team finish fifth out of 26 teams in a very competitive men’s novice race where Joe Dowd had a brilliant race to come in 14th out of 193 competitors to anchor that team.

Well done all.