Super show from Aughrim to beat Kiltegan in Junior ‘A’ hurling semi-final

Aughrim 6-18

Kiltegan 1-11

A rampant Aughrim did their damage in an awe inspiring first half to see off Kiltegan and book a Junior ‘A’ hurling final spot where they will face St Patricks.

In what was a replay of last year’s Junior ‘B’ hurling final which saw Aughrim needing a second game to be crowned champions, a much more one-sided affair took place in Ballinakill on Wednesday.

JJ Phelan got his side of the mark picking, turning and striking all in the same movement to combat a dream start for Aughrim. Points from Ian Clancy and Dillion Byrne settled the Granite City men, while a Peter Quigley rasper had them with their tails up.

Robert Lampert and Ian Clancy both found the range again either side of a JJ Phelan free before scoring their second major. Ian Clancy ghosted in behind and fired a textbook finish low and hard to raise another green flag. The same man added yet another free to his tally with his next touch while Kiltegan could not get near Aughrim.

The west Wicklow men did, however, afford themselves a lifeline midway through the first half with a Liam Kennedy point and Sean O’Neill goal either side of a Robert lambert score, O’Neill’s goal coming from nifty work from substitute Derek Daly who weaved his way through and dished off to O’Neill who did the rest putting just five points between the sides.

Aughrim would then step into another gear which you’d feel few teams at this level in Wicklow could live with, adding three goals and as many points to Kiltegan’s two points before half time. The start of this spell came a minute later. Aughrim, now in their groove, played a number of quick passes before Ian Clancy dispatched his shot for a samba-like hurling goal before John Toomey would then add another, roofing a powerful strike for a fourth followed by a Robert Lambert kicked effort after a great catch which left him with just the keeper to beat.

Seventeen points separated the sides at half-time.

Aughrim, with the work done in the first half, proceeded to ring the changes, while Kiltegan, to their credit, kept going. Derek Daly continued to exude a big influence with two fine scores while Mark Pierce also got through a mountain of work from a deep midfield position to thwart many would-be Aughrim attacks.

However, the Granite City men kicked for home early in the second half with Ian Clancy, Dara O’Shea, Robert Lambert, John Toomey and Dillion Byrne all raising white flags to a solidary JJ Phelan free making the score 5-15 to Kiltegan’s 1-7.

For the last ten minutes Kiltegan would experience a bit more of the play in what was a tit-for-tat spell which saw Derek Daly clip over his first before Ian Clancy completed his hat-trick on the 52nd minute.

John Keogh, now playing around the middle third, knocked over a bomb from distance only to see his effort cancelled out by Robert Lambert to frustrate everyone in Kiltegan colours.

Derek Daly, Eoin Coogan and JJ Phelan, from a free, were all on target to end KIltegan’s night as Ian Clancy cemented Aughrim’s place in the final with a final placed ball to end a glorious personal display.

Aughrim: David Whitty; Shane Arthur, Thomas Hayden, Mick Darcy, Jack Murray, Conor Lambert, Mark Clancy, Killian McDonald, John Toomey (1-1), Brian Hanlon (0-1), Dylan Byrne (0-3), Adam Keegan, Peter Quigley (1-0), Robert Lambert (1-3), Ian Clancy (3-9, 5 frees). Subs, Dara O’Shea (0-1) for Adam Keegan, Jack Keenan for Peter Quigley, Paul Whelan for Robert Lambert.

Kiltegan: Ferghal Farrell; Niall Garland, Gavin Keogh, Paul Boland, John Kehoe, Colm O’Connor, Emmet Murphy, Mark Pierce, Stephen Farrell, Seamus Coogan, JJ Phelan (0-5, 4f), Eoin Coogan (0-1), Sean O’Neill (0-1), Liam Kennedy (0-1), John Keogh (0-2, 1f). Subs: Shawn O’Toole for Sean O’Neil, Derek Daly (0-2) for Emmet Murphy, Emmet Murphy for Kieran Doyle

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)