Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.3°C Dublin

Super shindig sees Carnew Emmets celebrate successful season in style

A wonderful night was enjoyed in the Arklow Bay Hotel 

Members of the three winning Carnew Emmets teams, the Intermediate hurlers, camogie and ladies football. Expand
Caitlin Hughes and Fay Doyle Expand
Carnew's Ella Doran, Sophie Doran, Helen Hughes and Toni Doran at the Arklow Bay Hotel recently. Expand
Orlaith Molloy, Charlotte Myers and Kayleigh Kinsella. Expand
Mollie Mulroe and Leanne O'Connor. Expand
Liz Collins and Aoife Kenny. Expand
Paul Murphy and Bridget Mernagh. Expand
Maurice Molloy and Ken Redmond. Expand
Jason Keogh and Tina Daly. Expand
Lucy Kemple, Alanna Dagg, Máire Deegan and Mollie Mulroe. Expand
Nuala and Kevin Doran. Expand
Patrick Fay and Máire Deegan. Expand
Larry Kinsella makes a very important phone call at the Arklow Bay Hotel. Expand
Nicole Curran and Aaron Redmond. Expand
Will Molloy and Ben Gilligan. Expand

Close

Members of the three winning Carnew Emmets teams, the Intermediate hurlers, camogie and ladies football.

Members of the three winning Carnew Emmets teams, the Intermediate hurlers, camogie and ladies football.

Caitlin Hughes and Fay Doyle

Caitlin Hughes and Fay Doyle

Carnew's Ella Doran, Sophie Doran, Helen Hughes and Toni Doran at the Arklow Bay Hotel recently.

Carnew's Ella Doran, Sophie Doran, Helen Hughes and Toni Doran at the Arklow Bay Hotel recently.

Orlaith Molloy, Charlotte Myers and Kayleigh Kinsella.

Orlaith Molloy, Charlotte Myers and Kayleigh Kinsella.

Mollie Mulroe and Leanne O'Connor.

Mollie Mulroe and Leanne O'Connor.

Liz Collins and Aoife Kenny.

Liz Collins and Aoife Kenny.

Paul Murphy and Bridget Mernagh.

Paul Murphy and Bridget Mernagh.

Maurice Molloy and Ken Redmond.

Maurice Molloy and Ken Redmond.

Jason Keogh and Tina Daly.

Jason Keogh and Tina Daly.

Lucy Kemple, Alanna Dagg, Máire Deegan and Mollie Mulroe.

Lucy Kemple, Alanna Dagg, Máire Deegan and Mollie Mulroe.

Nuala and Kevin Doran.

Nuala and Kevin Doran.

Patrick Fay and Máire Deegan.

Patrick Fay and Máire Deegan.

Larry Kinsella makes a very important phone call at the Arklow Bay Hotel.

Larry Kinsella makes a very important phone call at the Arklow Bay Hotel.

Nicole Curran and Aaron Redmond.

Nicole Curran and Aaron Redmond.

Will Molloy and Ben Gilligan.

Will Molloy and Ben Gilligan.

/

Members of the three winning Carnew Emmets teams, the Intermediate hurlers, camogie and ladies football.

wicklowpeople

Brendan Lawrence

The Carnew Emmets GAA, LGFA and camogie clubs came together to celebrate a superb 2021 at the Arklow Bay Hotel recently.

The camogie stars who claimed the Junior championship crown in 2020 and followed that up with the Intermediate title in 2021 were honoured on the night as were the ladies football side (with numerous players on both teams) who brought home the Junior county honours last year as well.

The GAA club’s intermediate hurlers were also presented with their medals after they defeated Bray Emmets in the final in Aughrim to lift the trophy.

Former Kilkenny hurling star and current Wicklow hurling selector Eoin Larkin was the guest of honour on the night and he was joined by Wicklow GAA representative Fintan Fanning.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Carnew Emmets GAA Club Chairman Ken Redmond addressed the crowd and spoke about big plans for the future in terms of coaching and other projects.

The night was a roaring success.

Privacy