Super shindig sees Carnew Emmets celebrate successful season in style

Members of the three winning Carnew Emmets teams, the Intermediate hurlers, camogie and ladies football.

The Carnew Emmets GAA, LGFA and camogie clubs came together to celebrate a superb 2021 at the Arklow Bay Hotel recently.

The camogie stars who claimed the Junior championship crown in 2020 and followed that up with the Intermediate title in 2021 were honoured on the night as were the ladies football side (with numerous players on both teams) who brought home the Junior county honours last year as well.

The GAA club’s intermediate hurlers were also presented with their medals after they defeated Bray Emmets in the final in Aughrim to lift the trophy.

Former Kilkenny hurling star and current Wicklow hurling selector Eoin Larkin was the guest of honour on the night and he was joined by Wicklow GAA representative Fintan Fanning.

Carnew Emmets GAA Club Chairman Ken Redmond addressed the crowd and spoke about big plans for the future in terms of coaching and other projects.

The night was a roaring success.