Super Sean Kenny saves the day for Arklow United in tilling final against Ashford Rovers

Arklow United goalkeeper Sean Kenny in action during the penalty shootout where he made two saves to clinch the title for his team.

The Arklow United team celebrate their victory in the Under-14 WDSL Shield final against Ashford at Moneystown.

Arklow United 3

Ashford Rovers 3

Arklow United won 4-2 on penalties

ARKLOW UNITED were crowned 2022 U14 Shield champions following a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Ashford Rovers at the end of an even more dramatic final

Sean Kenny was the hero for Arklow, as the goalkeeper denied Rovers twice during the shoot-out, setting the stage for Cody Plunkett to net the final spot-kick and spark jubilant celebrations from the Arklow sideline.

They did not have it all the way in what was an extraordinary final – originally scheduled for before Christmas - that made the long wait for it more than worth it

The game we finally got was outstanding, with two sets of young players going hell for leather in a back-and-forth contest which had its first goal in the first five minutes and its final goal within the last five.

Arklow led the game twice, starting with Daniel Meltzer’s outstanding solo goal on five minutes. After Ashford equalised through Stellan Frost, however, Meltzer scored with a near identical strike to make it 2-1.

Jack Wolohan’s strike from a seemingly impossible angle made it 3-1 and appeared to set Arklow on their way to glory over the league and cup champions, but Rovers had other ideas and showed the spirit and fight befitting champions to come back again and finally equalise through two Luke O’Donovan goals to level the game.

Regulation time ended with the two sides level at three goals apiece, with Ashford reserving hope of adding a third trophy following the regulation time heroics of Luke O’Donovan and a brace from Stellan Frost.

For Arklow, this was a chance for a squad stitched together with members of last year’s U14s and U13s to fuel the future with silverware. Enter Sean Kenny stage left, as the goalkeeper saved two of Ashford’s spot-kicks, while Cody Plunkett got the distinction of scoring the winning kick.

“I actually couldn’t watch it,” said Arklow United manager Colm Keeley. I watched some of Ashford’s, but I couldn’t watch the lads take our penalties. I was waiting for the cheers.

“They felt they let themselves down in the league, that they possibly could have won the league, so they were dying to have a go at Ashford.

“Afterwards, you could see the relief. We went back to the clubhouse, and they were just tired, drained.

“It just shows that the team is competitive, and we managed to win something. We won something last year and we won something the year before and we won something the year before. We have been winning something on a regular basis, so it shows we are competitive.

“I have kept the nucleus of my team from under-eights. There is a core there. You lose players as you go on to other sports and to other things and the DDSL and things like that. I am blessed with what I have.”

Arklow United: Sean Kenny, Rory Jameson, Philip Michta, Jaimal Abdul, Bradley Stafford, Cian Tansey, Jack Wolohan, Adrian Rybaltowski, Brendan Kenny, Daniel Meltzer, Cody Plunkett, Jack Killeen, Cody O’Neill, Zach Kennedy.

Ashford Rovers: Nicky Hrobko, Ben Currie, Luke Fitzpatrick, Rian Daye, Conor Martin, Liam Taylor, Padraig Sweeney, Jack Conyard, Stellan Frost, Jack Gill, Luke O’Donovan, Nathan Drumgoole, Tristan Newsome, Daniel Crean, Anton Barry.

Referee: Tony Doran.