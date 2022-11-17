Super Sal delivers for Coláiste Bhríde in Leinster Senior ‘A’ clash with Presentation College Kilkenny

The Coláiste Bhríde Carnew Senior camogie team who drew with Presentation College Kilkenny in the Leinster Colleges 'A' championship on Wednesday.

Coláiste Bhríde 0-14

Pres College KK 1-11

Coláiste Bhríde’s Senior camogie team showed they are more than capable of thriving at the ‘A’ standard in Leinster when securing a draw with Presentation College Kilkenny following a cracking game in Carnew on Wednesday last.

Having lost out to Loreto College Wexford in their opening game at the top level, they delivered a fine show all over the field to come within a whisker of claiming a sweet victory against a quality team from Kilkenny and will have no fear of any other team as they progress through the competition.

Key to their scoring exploits was the outstanding Sarah ‘Sal’ Doyle who not for the first time produced a class showing at full-forward, using her sublime touch and impressive power to great affect while scoring 13 points of the total tally of 14, with Carnew’s Ciara Wafer bagging the remaining score in the opening half.

Doyle would have a chance to give Coláiste Bhríde a late lead but the connection with the free was poor, but the Craanford sharpshooter could leave the field with her head held high knowing that she had almost singlehandedly pulled Coláiste Bhríde through this tough battle.

It was far from a one-woman show, however. Doyle had to be supplied with ball to be able to do the damage and the home side’s defence had to be razor sharp to limit a Kilkenny attack that looked lethal at times.

From Holly Byrne in goals, to Melissa Doran, Anna Tomkins, Aoife Kinsella, Karen Tomkins, Laci Jane Shannon, Eimear Byrne, Roisin Byrne and Sadhbh Buttle to name just a few, the entire panel threw everything they had at this clash and while probably disappointed not to claim the win, they can take heart and great pride that they had worked themselves into a position to feel disappointed that victory had not been secured.

Presentation College started very brightly down the hill when Cliodna Murphy rifled over from a tight angle but a foul on Ciara Wafer earned ‘Sal’ a chance at her first, but she went short to Roisin Byrne who returned, and Doyle had the white flag waving.

Coláiste Bhríde took the lead through Doyle moments later when she converted a free won by the excellent Roisin Byrne, with the move starting through super work by corner-back Aoife Kinsella.

Impressing at this early stage was centre-back and team captain Karen Tomkins, Hannah Redmond and the sweeping Sadhbh Buttle who has no understanding whatsoever of the meaning of fear or hesitation.

The impressive Lauren Ronan leveled the game at 0-2 apiece but a tasty effort from Ciara Wafer and Doyle’s third of the day after great work from Buttle, Laci Jane Shannon and Roisin Byrne left Coláiste Bhríde two clear at 0-4 to 0-2.

Presentation College had the ability to hit back swiftly and dangerously every time Coláiste Bhríde opened up a small lead and they did this through points from Aine Rohan and a Ronan free at the end of the first quarter although how they didn’t have at least one goal by that time was beyond belief with Holly Byrne saving superbly on more than one occasion as the Kilkenny attack moved up through the gears.

Two more Doyle points followed (one free), the second when she was picked out by a Melissa Doran free from deep before rifling over. But again, Pres stuck back rapidly and were level in a matter of minutes through an Aine Rohan free and a fine effort from Rachel Phelan who drove through the middle.

Savage ruck work from Sadhbh Buttle gave ‘Sal’ the chance to return the home side to the lead but the visitors answered with a wide thanks to pressure from Laci Jane Shannon and a fine effort from Aine Rohan from distance to make it 0-7 to 0-7.

Roisin Byrne created a chance for Sarah Doyle shortly after, before Lauren Ronan robbed a ruck and split the sticks to level the game after 25 minutes.

Coláiste Bhríde would finish the half strongly.

A foul on hard-working midfielder Eimear Byrne saw Sarah Doyle fire over the free and the full-forward profited from good play by Hannah Doyle to lash over from play to make it 0-10 to 0-8 at the break.

Pres had threatened goals at times, and they got through for one early in the second half when Aine Rohan’s shot took a deflection and beat Holly Byrne.

They led 1-9 to 0-11 moments later but Sarah Doyle leveled after 13.

Goals were very much on the Pres menu, but Karen Tomkins, Aoife Kinsella and Melissa Doran all blocked from goalbound shots to save the day as the tension moved up a few notches.

Coláiste Bhríde led after 17 of the second half when Doyle struck over a free won by Laci Jane Shannon. Most of the play was in the middle third or the Coláiste Bhríde defence at this stage but that rearguard was standing strong in the face of a very threatening Pres Kilkenny attack.

Shauna O’Shea and Áine D’Arcy had been introduced just after the break and were certainly adding to the game, but it was more outstanding work from ‘Sal’ that saw her push Coláiste Bhríde two ahead at 0-14 to 1-9 with 20 gone.

Amazingly, that would be Coláiste Bhríde’s last score. Presentation College came looking for goals but had two shots saved, the second from Holly Byrne, while ‘Sal’ watched as her effort for goal came off the bottom of the post with 27 gone.

The lead was down to one following a swift attack by the visitors and the sides were level after 33.

On we went. Doyle would have a chance to push Colaiste Bhríde ahead, but the strike was poor.

Presentation College sensed blood. They drove hard, won a free. Surely not.

Aine Rohan stepped up with 38 minutes on the clock, but her effort tailed wide much to the relief of the home side.

The final whistle sounded shortly afterwards. A hard-earned and fully deserved point for Coláiste Bhríde.

Coláiste Bhríde: Holly Byrne; Melissa Doran, Anna Tomkins, Aoife Kinsella; Eimear Breslin McDonald, Karen Tomkins (capt.), Hannah Redmond; Laci Jane Shannon, Eimear Byrne; Roisin Byrne, Ciara Wafer (0-1), Hannah Doyle; Sadhbh Buttle, Sarah Doyle (0-13, 5f), Aoife Molloy. Subs: Shauna O’Shea for E Byrne, Áine D’Arcy for A Molloy.

Presentation College Kilkenny: Clodagh O’Neill; Robyn Delaney, Emily Carroll, Orla O’Shea; Tara McGuire, Laoise Nolan, Lucy Walsh; Rachel Phelan (0-1), Laura Phelan; Aoife Courtney, Lauren Ronan (0-4, 2f), Aine Rohan (1-5), 3f, 1 45); Ciara Bryan, Aobha Carroll, Cliodna Murphy (0-1). Subs: Louise Hearn for A Courtney, Niamh Davis for L Walsh, Emily Shortall for Ciara Bryan.

Referee: Eugene Doherty