Super run by Sheila at Leinster Intermediate Cross Country Championships

The Leinster Intermediate & Masters Cross Country Championships took place last Saturday, January 15.

Hosted by Dunboyne Athletics Club, the event was staged in Cow Park just outside the main town. The venue’s name is known to be aptly chosen given runners usually find themselves ankle deep in muck.

However, the recent lack of rainfall provided better terrain than usual and the 2km circuit presented little to no muck, making for a fast pace in every race.

Wicklow’s top performance on the day was had by Sheila O’Byrne, finishing in silver position in the Intermediate Women’s race. From the beginning, Sheila ensured she was in the mix as the first lap of the 4km race unfolded. However, when winner Edel Monaghan of Dublin City Harriers AC broke away, Sheila managed to sustain a strong pace solo to secure second place, nine seconds clear of bronze. In the same race, Antonia Vitori of Bray Runners AC had a strong run to finish 25th.

Sli Cualann AC placed fifth team in the Intermediate Men’s 8,000m. Donal Flannery and Derek Crammond worked together throughout most of the race, generally holding a decent position with Tim Grummell making steady in roads not too far behind. As the race unfolded, Donal reeled in several runners to finish the race in an impressive 14th place. Crammond was our next scorer in 19th followed by Grummell in 22nd and Patrick Kinsella 41st.

In the master’s race, our athletes once more tasted success in some highly competitive events. Debbie Griffin took home silver in the F55 category finishing 45th overall. William Belton finished in second position in the M70 category and Desie Shorten earned bronze in the M65 category.

Just six days after winning gold at the county masters Cross Country Championships, Catherine O’Connor - full of confidence - ensured she was with the leading pack in the master women’s 4km race. Catherine managed to finish in 12th position overall in a highly competitive field and fourth in her age category. Donna Quinn of Glendalough AC was the second Wicklow Athlete over the finish line in 24th position with Bray Runners AC’s Ashling Smith finishing three spots behind in 27th. Combined with the women’s master race was the M65 category where Billy Tyrell finished in sixth position.

A field of 148 participants lined up for the masters’ men event. Mick Clohisey – former Rio Olympian was the overall winner of the race. The first Wicklow athlete across the line was Clive Quinn in 36th. He was followed by Micheal Finnan in 48th, narrowly missing out on category medal by two seconds. Other strong performances included Ray Kenny 54th, Shay Faulkner 120th, Tony Monaghan 130th, and Paul Kelly 135th.

From many senior athletes, last weekend marked the end of the cross country season. While juniors will have several cross country school events to prepare for in the next few weeks, others will be excited for the upcoming indoor season.

Running is experiencing a massive boom in popularity in recent times. It is great to see so many strong running clubs in County Wicklow at the moment coupled with high numbers of people taking part in any of the weekly parkrun events.

These include Avondale Forest Parkrun and Shanganagh Parkrun – 9.30am every Saturday morning.