Super grasstrack event draws riders from all over to Aughrim

Despite not having a place to call home, Rathdrum Offroad Club is still hosting some fantastic grasstrack events at venues around the county with a superb feast of racing enjoyed in Aughrim two weeks ago and another scheduled for this weekend in the grounds of Meakstown House in Rathdrum.

The events are organised by Mervyn Griffin who is hugely well known in the racing world and is the next-door neighbour of Tommy Kavanagh who is still racing at 74 years of age and who is a legend of the sport since he began back in 1966.

Over 160 riders descended on Aughrim two weeks ago and they came from all over Ireland and Mervyn Griffin says that these events are a wonderful occasion and having a place to call home would make such an amazing difference and also benefit the local community economically as well as allowing the county’s very talented riders to practice close to home rather than having to travel to places like Armagh, Cork or Donegal.

“We had a track about two years ago and Wicklow County Council closed it down. I’ve been on to as many councilors as I can, but we’ve had no luck so that’s why we’re going ahead with the grasstracks as often as we can,” said Mervyn who relies on the generosity of local landowners and the strength of his and his fellow riders reputations and tradition.

“Anything I put up on social media gets people to it. I’d be well known in the game. At the same time that we had our grasstrack there were two other competitions in Dublin and for us to get 160 riders on that weekend was unbelievable. I heard back that the track in Dublin got around 80,” he said before lamenting the fact that there is nowhere for young riders to practice without them having to travel significant distances.

“The week before that event I was up in Tandragee Motocross Track (Armagh), that’s where we have to go to practice. A friend of mine goes to Letterkenny. There’s almost nothing down south at all anymore. If we want to go practicing, it’s down to Cork, one in Athlone and one in Louth. That’s all there is in this country. They seem to be everywhere in the North,” said Mervyn who said he would dearly love to see a dedicated venue being opened for this growing sport.

Mervyn’s neighbour, Tommy Kavanagh, raced on both the Saturday and Sunday in Aughrim and will hopefully be flying around the track this Sunday as well.

At 74 years of age, he believes he’s the oldest competitor at these events but describes himself as “still a chap”.

Tommy started racing in 1966 by doing a few scrambles in Fassaroe in Bray on an Ernie Lyons Matchless and then he had a DMW Villar. He competed in places like Rathcoole.

From there he went into ride short-circuit in Mondello, Kirkistown, Aghadowey, Nutts Corner and Bishopscourt where he used an old 500 Classic Ducati and also done the Rathdrum Road Races which started in 62. Tommy’s first time on track was 1972 and he continued for the years that followed until it finished in 1984.

Tommy has raced the classic 350 or 500cc machines since then in all roads north and sound including Skerries, Killalane, Dundrod, Tandragee, Cookstown, Armoy, Dundalk, Glaslough, Faugheen and the Phoenix Park.

“I would have been the Irish 250/350 Road Race champion,” said tommy while asking that a big deal not be made out of him in the paper. “I got third in the Ulster Grand Prix in 2020, I think, that’s in the classic motorbikes, second in the Mid-Antrim, several thirds, fourths and fifths and a few wins in Mondello. All the usual thing,” he added.

The racing community in Wicklow is still going strong thanks to the work of Mervyn Griffin but Tommy recalls some good days when the Rathdrum Road Races used to take place.

“We would have had Eddie Jordan, John Watson, they all raced here, Bosco O’Brien, we would have had all the top drivers here over the years,” he said before admitting that the next generation caught the bug off him, a fact that doesn’t please everybody.

“They all got the bug off me here, that’s the trouble. All the mothers do be giving out about me here. It’s in my blood, and I enjoy it. I’m only 74 years of age, I’m only a chap,” he joked.

Tommy says that there needs to be a designated track for motor racing in Wicklow so that young people can have that outlet and that place to practice and hone their skills and go on to represent the Garden County in competitions all over Ireland and England and beyond.

“There should be (a venue). The Dublin County Council and a lot of the councils in England, they facilitate young people who want to go motocross racing and who want to put up a track so that they can practice.

“But, seemingly, here they have no interest in that. But it’s good for the kids. It sharpens their brain when they’re driving and there should be more emphasis on that (getting a dedicated venue for the sport).

“We had 150 competitors in Aughrim. Wicklow is a very active county in motorsport, but we never get any coverage,” he said.

We asked Tommy to tell us about himself so as to paint a picture for people who might not be familiar with him.

“I’m retired now, I have a grandson racing and my granddaughter wants to buy a bike. My son races as well. There are three generations of us racing now. Paddy is my son, and Daniel is the grandson,” he said before finishing with: “As my mother used to say, ‘I’m better known than a begging ass’,” he added.

Mervyn and the rest of his team wish to offer huge thanks to landowner Rob Hunt for supplying the field for the event in Aughrim whihc turned out to be a superb weekend.

Kole Nally from Moneystown blew away the 65cc class in and took some second and thirds in the 85cc class. This was great preparation as he gets set for Coupe de l’Avenir event in Belgium where he was picked to ride for Ireland on September 25 and 26.

Kole is currently the top youth 65cc rider in Ireland and he travels north most weekends to find bigger tracks and stiffer competition

Matthew McGee from Arklow was racing in the autos on his electric 50cc bike. McGee has just got accepted to race the first Junior European electric bike championship that will run along with the biggest race of the year, the Motocross of Nations in Mantova, Italy, and four remaining European Grand Prix rounds after.

Both of the aformentioned riders are club members of the Rathdrum Offroad Club and the club wish them the very best when they come up against the top world riders in a few weeks.

The overall results.

Youth Autos - 1st: Jamie Larkin (Meath); 2nd: Mathew McGee (Arklow); 3rd: Bobby Maker (Dublin)

Youth 65cc - Cole Nally (Wicklow); Ryan Flynn (Cork); Carter Williams (Meath)

Youth 85cc - Calvin Kelly (Waterford), Harry Phayres (Wexford), Jamie Hurley (Carlow)

125/250f Youth - Jamie Cahill (Wicklow), Fionn Synnott (Dublin)

Ryan O’Toole (Wicklow).

Novice Mx1 Adults - Craig Vdberg (Wexford), Evan Byrne (Wicklow), Tommy Gear (Wexford)

Novice Mx2 Adults - Rory Lynch (Dundalk), Aaron Patterson (Wexford), Kyle Moriaty (Wicklow).

Grade C Mx1 Adult - Conor Doyle (Wicklow), Rachel Chambers (Wicklow), Rob Hurley (Wicklow)

Grade Cmx2 Adult - Johnny Timmons (Carlow), Mark Healy (Wicklow), Garrett Phayres (Wexford)

Over 35s Adult - David Tutty (Wexford), Jerry Kavanagh (Wicklow), James Synott (Dublin)

Evo Adult - Conor Marshal (Wicklow), David Tutty (Wexford), Adam O’Toole (Carlow)

Experts Adult - Conor Marshal (Wicklow), Paddy O’Neill (Wicklow), Jerry Kavanagh (Wicklow), Dave Whelan (Wicklow), Paul Molloy (Limerick).