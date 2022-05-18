Sunday’s win is ‘step one’ in an important journey says Wicklow Camogie manager

Sunday’s comprehensive victory over Louth is just the first step in a journey that Wicklow boss Sean Fleming feels his side are more than capable of completing given the improvements they have shown in recent weeks following their defeat to Mayo on the Division 4 league final.

Key to starting the journey was showing Louth the respect they deserved in this Leinster Junior final and the Waterford native felt his charges did exactly what they were asked to do in that regard.

“It’s not easy when you’re after having a big win (in 2019 in the Leinster Junior championship final against Louth) in a previous competition to go out and try and repeat it again, because you don’t want any overconfidence to creep in. But as I said to the girls today, there’s a job to do, and to go out and show Louth respect, and I think we went out and did that job today.

“It wasn’t 100 per cent perfect. It never really is, plenty of use to work on, but I think it’s step one. As I intimated earlier in the week (in an interview in this newspaper), I saw this as an important game for us in terms of our progress. So, this is step one in that progress and now we move on to the Nancy Murray Cup,” he said.

An electric start got Wicklow off to a bright start, Knockananna’s Ciara Byrne firing over two superb scores to get them up and running early doors. Fleming said that slow starts had hurt them in big games over the last two years and changes to the match-day preparations were introduced to combat that.

“It was great because we have been notoriously slow starters and it has cost us dearly in important matches. We were slow against Tyrone last year and we were slow starting off against Mayo and it took us a while to get in. Today we asked the players to start quickly, to show determination. We changed around a few things on our match-day organisation, and they seemed to work, hopefully they worked because we’ll be using them again the next day. But very, very happy, and plenty to work on, which is equally important.”

A tally of 24 points, albeit against relatively weak opposition, is nothing to be sneezed at. It was something that pleased Sean Fleming as well.

“It’s important to demonstrate that you can take points because you can go out and win matches by a lot and have a lot of goals but what happens is when you play teams of a higher standard, the goals dry up. So, it’s really important that we work on our point taking. We have done a good bit of work on that over the last number of weeks and now we have to work on our goal taking as well. We got a few chances today that we should have taken but we didn’t, but a game is never going to be 100 per cent and you always want something to work on,” he said.

There’s no denying that the returning Knockananna players have bolstered this very capable squad. With all the competitions players were involved in and the decision taken by the management team to not apply pressure on them, it made training and preparation quite difficult.

“We took a decision with the adult team that we wouldn’t put pressure on players who had responsibilities. So, we had players with Coláiste Bhríde, with the Minors, with Knockananna, and we made a decision not to put too much pressure on them.

“So, we had a very, very bitty league campaign and we were delighted to get to the league final given the nature of the training. We had different numbers and whatever. Now we’re on the stretch. We’ve got everyone back in the camp over the last few weeks and we’re pushing on.

“It’s very hard to balance it. It’s hard to balance it with the players coming in and gelling people together and whatever. But I felt today that we got our heads up, we linked an awful lot better. It looked well at times, but we need to do it now in a much more intense environment. The next stage is to start getting challenge games against Premier Junior teams and see if we can do it in that sort of environment.

“We showed signs of it in a practice match against Waterford a few weeks ago which made us very positive about what we’re trying to do. But this is step one today,” he added.