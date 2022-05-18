Wicklow

Sunday’s win is ‘step one’ in an important journey says Wicklow Camogie manager

I felt today that we got our heads up, we linked an awful lot better. It looked well at times, but we need to do it now in a much more intense environment’

braypeople

Brendan Lawrence

Sunday’s comprehensive victory over Louth is just the first step in a journey that Wicklow boss Sean Fleming feels his side are more than capable of completing given the improvements they have shown in recent weeks following their defeat to Mayo on the Division 4 league final.

Key to starting the journey was showing Louth the respect they deserved in this Leinster Junior final and the Waterford native felt his charges did exactly what they were asked to do in that regard.

