Successful season celebrated at Greystones RFC awards night

The cream of the Greystones RFC crop were honoured at the club’s awards night recently.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on promotion with the last play of the game in the AIL Division 2B play-off final, the 2021/22 season was very successful one for the Greystones club with both the men’s second and fourth team securing Leinster Pennants.

The highlight of the end of season is always the annual player awards and having missed out for the last couple of years due to Covid a great night was enjoyed last Friday in the club.

Award Winners

Fourth team - Forward of the year: Podge Doyle; Back of the year: Simon Malone.

Third team - Forward of the year: James Philips; Back of the year: Conor Dempsey.

Junior Player of year: Tom Parker.

Second team - Most Valuable Player: Barry Treanor; Player of Year: Ross Nichol.

First team - Player of year: Eoin Marmion; Most valuable Player: Ferdia Kenny.

U20’s - U20 emerging player: Liam Marshall.

Women’s team - Players player of the year (as voted by players): Anna Iraizoz; Most improved player: Mathilde Murray; Womens Player of the year: Emma Costello.

In other news, following a successful two-year stint as president, Barry O’Beirne presented Breffni O’Hagan with his president’s blazer at the club’s AGM recently.

In accepting the honour, Breffni highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong pathway between youth and senior rugby and will maintain his close involvement with the U20’s for the coming season.

Breffni also acknowledged the important role the many volunteers play in the success and development of the club, from the 100-plus volunteer coaches and team managers with the minis and youths, through the men’s and women’s adult teams.