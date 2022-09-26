Strong show from Tinahely as they power to U16 ‘A’ football final

The Tinahely under-16 footballers who reached the 'A' county final after defeating Carnew Emmets.

Tinahely 2-15

Carnew Emmets 1-4

Tinahely and Carnew Emmets served up an entertaining under-16 ‘A’ LGFA semi-final in Tinahely on Thursday evening last, September 22.

While the scoreline indicates a more than comfortable victory for the home side, it doesn’t do full justice to the contribution the Carnew ladies made to the game.

Tinahely had the ability to keep the scoreboard ticking over throughout the first half and led at half-time by 1-8 to 0-1 but that one point scored by the visitors should have been more.

Apart from kicking a number of wides, Carnew also found Niamh Whelan keeping a safe goal for Tinahely.

The second-half scoreline was more reflective of the spread of play with Tinahely continuing to move like a well-oiled machine, adding a further 1-7 to the scoreboard. But the Emmets got better reward for their efforts in this half, scoring a total of 1-3.

Carnew opened the game in fine fashion with midfielder Tara Doran getting their opening point within a minute. This didn’t faze the home side however and once Olivia Shannon brought the sides level, Tinahely began to move in a very organised fashion.

The strong-running Aine D’Arcy at centre-forward and both wing forwards Alannah Murphy and Danielle Shannon were combining well and inside forwards Aine McDonald, Chloe Sheehy and Bea Clancy began to create problems for the Carnew defence.

Aine D’Arcy sent a close in free to the net and points from Olivia Shannon (2) and Bea Clancy (2) had the home side ahead by 1-4 to 0-1 by the quarter-hour mark.

Carnew, with Tara Doran, Emma Kinnear, Katie Wafer, Emma Cullen and Ana Dragusin prominent were getting their share of possession in the middle third of the field but they were having little success when it came to scores.

Further points from Aine D’Arcy, Charlotte Doyle and Bea Clancy left Tinahely in a comfortable lead of 1-8 to 0-1 at half-time.

Just as was the case in the opening half, Carnew opened with a point from Ana Dragusin on the restart.

Charlotte Doyle quickly responded with a Tinahely goal followed by a Chloe Sheehy point.

Charlotte Doyle was having a very good second half and pointed again. Her midfield partner Olivia Shannon continued the Tinahely momentum before Tara Doran halted the flow of scoring by the home side to add another Carnew point.

Both sides made full use of their subs benches from here on. Charlotte Doyle added two points for Tinahely before centre-forward Katie Wafer got through for the Carnew goal that had long been threatened.

Tara Doran finished the game as she began it with a final point for the Emmets while Danielle Shannon from play and Aine D’Arcy from a free finalised the Tinahely tally.

They won comfortably with a good, combined team display. Carnew Emmets improved considerably in the second half and will progress even more when they begin to find the posts more often.

Final score: Tinahely 2-15, Carnew Emmets 1-4.

Tinahely: Niamh Whelan; Aimee Clancy, Ava O’Keeffe, Niamh Monaghan; Grace Mulhall, Sarah Doyle, Emma Healy; Olivia Shannon (0-3), Charlotte Doyle (1-3); Alannah Murphy, Aine D’Arcy (1-3), Danielle Shannon (0-1) Bea Clancy (0-4), Chloe Sheehy (0-1), Aine McDonald. Subs: Hannah O’Neill, Erin Donlon, Jessica Murphy, Rachel Tighe.

Carnew Emmets: Julie Rawson; Rachel Dee, Ciara Kennedy; Faye Mulroe; Molly Gregan, Emma Kinnear, Lauren Myers; Tara Doran (0-3), Karen O’Brien; Emma Cullen, Katie Wafer (1-0), Colleen Gregan; Caoimhe Kinsella, Ana Dragusin (0-1), Aoife Molloy. Subs: Chloe Massey, Chloe Byrne, Keelin Molloy, Shannon Mallon, Laura Mulroe.

Referee: John Bermingham (Coolkenno)