Stratford-Grangecon come through a thriller with Shillelagh-Coolboy

The Shillelagh-Coolboy side who lost out to Stratford-Grangecon in Ballinakill.

The Stratford-Grangecon side who defeated Shillelagh-Coolboy in Ballinakill last Saturday.

After a thrilling encounter between two highly entertaining sides, it was Stratford-Grangecon who took home the trophy, after coming from six points down in the second period. Ollie Breen’s sharp shooting proved to be the difference for the west Wicklow side.

Shillelagh-Coolboy got off to a flying start with Cian Hutton and Arianna Hackett causing the Stratford backline some trouble with their movement in the forward line.

It was Hackett who gave her side an early lead with a well-taken goal.

Shillelagh-Coolboy quickly increased their lead with a well taken point from Cian Hutton and another fine score from midfielder Evan Gregan.

Stratford-Grangecon did reply with their first score of the game, coming through a goal from the dangerous Ollie Breen.

Shillelagh-Coolboy were able to push numbers forward at every available opportunity due to the ability and pace of Ciaran Kenny at full-back. Kenny was a rock at the back for his side throughout the game.

Stratford-Grangecon’s Ollie Breen added a point through a well-taken free just minutes before half-time, but it was Shillelagh-Coolboy who had the final say of the half. A great team move which started deep inside their own half resulted in Cian Hutton slotting over his second point of the game.

Shillelagh-Coolboy led 1-3 (10) to 1-1 (4).

After half-time, Stratford-Grangecon came out like a different side, dominating from the very first minute and limiting their opponents to just one score in the half.

Vincent Myerscough and Sam Kelly were instrumental to Stratford with their menacing runs leaving space for talisman Ollie Breen.

Breen fired over the game’s first point of the half after five minutes and he quickly followed it up with a fantastic free from distance to level the game at ten points apiece.

With the game looking like it could be destined for extra time, a great ball from Stratford-Grangecon’s Kyle Cronin found Timmy Jackson. Jackson fired over a point on the half turn to give his side the lead for the first time.

Shillelagh-Coolboy desperately pushed for an equalising point, and after Evan Gregan’s free kick dropped short at the back post, Cian Hutton was there to punch home into the back of the net.

Sadly, for Hutton and his side, they ran out of time and Stratford-Grangecon hung on for the win.

Shillelagh-Coolboy: Joshua Kelly Allegrin; Aiden Byrne, Ciaran Kenny, Ruairi O’Deegan; Shane Carrell, Adam Fogarty, Sean Fogarty; Cian Hutton (1-2), Evan Gregan (0-1); Noah Holly, Ben Simpson, Jonas Gregan; Arianna Hackett (1-0), Mick O’Neill, Aaron Dempsey, Alesha Hackett, Domhnaill Jennings, Ryan Fahy Nolan, Charlotte Clements

Stratford-Grangecon: Odhran Flynn; Vincent Myerscough, Dominic Binns, Jack Fanning; Rian McEvoy, Sam Kelly, Lucas Nicholson; Tomás Brady, Noah Linnane; Noel Moore, Kyle Cronin, Ryan Byrne, Ollie Breen (1-3), Timmy Jackson (0-1), Sadhbh O’Neill.

Referee: Eamonn Doyle (Kiltegan)