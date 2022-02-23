’Stones fail to fire against Harlequins

Greystones 14

Belfast Harlequins 24

It was a day to forget for Greystones who never really got going as they slipped to a 14-24 defeat to Belfast Harlequins in the AIL Division 2B clash on Saturday afternoon.

Four tries from the visitors earned them a well-deserved bonus-point victory on the road. They’re only the second team to beat Greystones in the league so far this season.

Second-half tries from Mark Smith and Mick Doyle got the hosts on the scoreboard. However, this is all they had to show from an unusual below par performance.

Despite the defeat, ’Stones remain top of the table. They will have a massive test next week when they make the short journey to Blackrock College RFC in what should be a very competitive battle.

Only four points separated the sides when they met in the reverse fixture last November. Kevin Lewis’ men came out the right side of that result, winning 13-9 away in Belfast.

’Stones were coming into the game having won 11 of their 12 games in the league up until this game. On the other hand, the visitors were on the verge of the play-off places.

The hosts started on the front foot. They got an early entry into opposition territory thanks to the ill-discipline of their opponents.

In the seventh minute, it looked like they were in for the opening try of the contest. The lineout provided the perfect platform for the attack. Nick Quirk came off his wing putting in a big carry up through the middle. He almost broke the defensive line.

The ball was recycled quickly and a long pass from out-half Andrew Kealy looked to have put away Paudie Geoghan away in the corner. The try didn’t stand as the referee said the pass was slightly forward. This was their only real meaningful attack in that zone in the first half.

The men from the north began to dominate the game. Their backrows, Scott McCelland and Daryl Marshall, caused all sorts of issues at the breakdown.

In the 13th minute, the Belfast team had an attacking scrum five metres out from the try line. Their scrum half, Stephen Hunter, linked up with inside centre Luke Graham who ran the perfect line to score the try. The extras were added. They led 7-0.

There were no more scores in the opening half. The Harlequins kept the pressure on, but they couldn’t register more points on the board.

’Stones were unfortunate to lose fullback Mark Myler and backrow Dan Mannion who were forced off due to injury. Myler’s departure meant there was a real shuffle of positions in the backline.

The hosts started the second half with a new lease of life. A strong Ntuthuko Mthembu carry got them moving forward before he linked up with his supporting player in substitute scrum-half David Barker who was eventually caught, however, this burst earned them some real good field position to build on.

’Stones used their forwards to edge them closer to the try line and eventually a big Smith carry with a push from Quirk got them over for their first try of the game. Killian Marmion converted. There was five minutes gone in the second half. Game on.

The travelling side responded in impressive fashion, scoring three unanswered tries. Kieran Tomlinson, Joel Dundas and Marshall all getting on the scoresheet to build a 24-7 lead.

The league leaders managed to get a consolation try at the death. They earned a penalty a few metres short of the scoring zone and a quick tap from Doyle got him over the line for a late try. The game finished 14-24.

’Stones were uncharacteristic at the weekend, but they’ll be hoping to bounce back with a big win away to Blackrock this coming Saturday.

Greystones: Mark Myler, Nick Quirk, Andrew Lynch, Con Callan, Paudie Geoghegan, Andrew Kealy, Killian Marmion, Michael Douglas, Ntuthuko Mthembu, Conor Pearse, Paddy Kieron, Mark Smith, Mick Doyle and Danny Kenny. Replacements: Iva Takatai, Barry Treanor, Adam Benson, David Baker and Matt O’Brien.

Belfast Harlequins: Paul Kerr, James McConnell, Kieran Tomlinson. Luke Graham, Mark Glover, James McKinney, Stephen Hunter, Joel Dundas, Ted Linton, Ross Bingham, Sean Shuttleworth, Scott McCelland, Jaz Andress and Daryl Marshall. Subs: James Harrison, Jack Boal, Callum Leckey, Malcom Corry and Mark Kettyle.

