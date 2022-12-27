Wicklow

St Stephen’s Day joy for Jonas Stafford and Hana Blake at Streets of Wicklow 5k

Stafford flying high after European silver medal

The 'Field of Dreams' 5k run gets underway in Wicklow town. Expand
Oscar Durston, Finn Harris, Noah Harris and Morgan Durston from Ashford AC at the 'Field of Dreams' 5k run in Wicklow town. Expand
Bill Porter and Katie Conroy. Expand
Andrew Doyle, Meave Purcell, Ben O'Leary and Meave Durston from Ashford AC. Expand
Saoirse, Ian and Sean Brennan. Expand
Aoife O'Sullivan and Ria Dalton. Expand
John and Devin Sheehan at the &quot;Field of Dreams&quot; 5k run in Wicklow Town Expand
Dominic Horan, Mick Byrne and Eugene Doherty at the &quot;Field of Dreams&quot; 5k run in Wicklow Town Expand
Jonas Stafford and Terry Kavanagh at the 'Field of Dreams' 5k run in Wicklow town. Expand
Noelle and Daniel Brennan. Expand
Lynne Whelehan Sheehan and Michael Sheehan. Expand
Terry Kavanagh and Bill Porter check the numbers at the &quot;Field of Dreams&quot; 5k run in Wicklow Town Expand
April and Rose Donohue. Expand
Colm Corrigan and Pauline Tallon. Expand

Over 300 runners lined the Streets of Wicklow for the annual St Stephen’s Day 5km run. The fun filled family event has attracted children, parents and even grandparents to Wicklow town each year since it began.

All proceeds for this year’s event went towards the Inbhear Dee’s Field of Dreams project which aims to develop a trail on the Murrough - a fantastic future amenity for the whole community.

While ‘getting it done’ and having some fun was the goal for many participants on the day, it was a different story at the top of the field. Just two weeks after winning a silver medal at the European Cross Country Championships in Turin, Jonas Stafford – full of confidence – took the win in a time of 15mins6secs ahead of Nick Bowker of Clapham Chasers in second. Tudor Muldovan of Clonliffe Harriers finished third in 16mins12secs.

A battle on the home straight occurred in the ladies’ race between Inbhear Dee’s Hana Blake and Croghan AC’s Clodagh Kelly. However, it was Hana who had a kick finish to take the win in a time of 18mins33secs while Clodagh finished in 18mins39secs. Inbhear Dee’s Ava Martin finished third in 19mins8secs.

As well as individual prizes across the categories, there was also as a perpetual cup for the fastest family.

Last year’s winners, the Harris family, took the win again. Mum Rebecca, dad Brian and brothers Noah and Finn tallied up a combined score of 159, 100 points clear of their nearest competitors.

