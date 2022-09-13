St Peter’s see off Avonmore to claim Tommy Heffernan Shield

St Peter's goalkeeper Mark O'Sullivan roars with delight as Callum Pursey's penalty kick goes over the bar.

Man of the match Killian O'Carroll with John Shea and Sean Byrne.

St Peter's, who won the Tommy Heffernan Shield by defeating Avonmore FC on penalties last Friday evening in Fassaroe.

St Peter’s got off to a great start to the new WDFL season when they defeated Wicklow Cup champions Avonmore on penalties to claim the Tommy Heffernan Shield crown at Fassaroe on Friday night.

The Premier kings made home advantage count even after going down to 10 men to come out on top with goalkeeper Mark O’Sullivan who netted the penalty to give his side a sweet victory.

Avonmore started the game much stronger with Mark Cullen controlling the midfielder and Adam Tuke causing damaged on the wing. It was Tuke who unleashed an early effort, but it was well saved by Mark O’Sullivan in the St Peter’s goal.

The home side were playing a high defensive line got caught out when Callum Pursey broke the line, but his effort flew well wide with only the goalie to beat.

The home side’s first major chance came halfway through the half as winger Jake Kane broke down the wing, but his cross come shot flew wide of the post.

The game then changed in the 33rd minute when Pursey’s goalbound effort for Avonmore was kept out by the hand of centre back Dan Kelly.

This resulted in a red card and a penalty that was well finished by Tuke to give his side the lead.

Within minutes of the penalty the visitors doubled their lead as Ryan Cahill broke through one-on-one to finish into the corner.

With 10 minutes to go in the first half Cian Óhannáin drove down the wing for Avonmore but his effort from a narrow angle flew wide.

The final chance of the half fell to the home side as Tony Harris’ effort was tipped onto the post by Peter Kennedy to keep his side’s lead intact.

Within a minute of the restart Peter’s had brought themselves back into the tie with a goal from Shane O’Neill after a classy finish.

The next 15 minutes of the final were very cagey as no team carved out any major chances as defences were coming out on top anytime either side got near the opposition goal.

With 20 minutes to go in this final ex-League of Ireland star O’ Neill levelled the tie with a long-range effort that flew into the top corner.

Within minutes, Avonmore took the lead again, as striker Ryan Cahill finished into the net after a lovely pass from Cian Óhannáin.

The final 15 minutes of the tie saw the home side push forward for the leveller and with six minutes to go Killian O’Carroll broke onto a long ball before unleashing an unstoppable volley into the top corner. This meant penalties were on the cards to decide the winners.

Avonmore were first up with Cahill finishing into the corner. It was then the turn of O’Carroll who levelled the tie with a penalty that hit the back stanchion.

Next up was Callum Pursey who fired his effort over. Peter’s took the lead for the first time when O’Neill used all his experience to finish neatly.

Avonmore centre back Paddy Kennedy stepped up next to level the tie.

Chad Ryan, who came off the bench, put away his side’s third penalty.

The next two penalties were taken by the goalies. Zack Cullen, who was put in goal for the shootout, slotted his penalty and St Peter’s final penalty was from Mark O’Sullivan who gave his side a two-goal lead.

Tuke took Avonmore’s final place kick, but this was put over the bar to ensure Peter’s brought home the Tommy Heffernan Shield.

St Peter’s: 1. Mark O’Sullivan, 2. Davey Barry, 3. Dan McCann, 4. Dan Kelly, 5. Cormac Doyle, 6. Shane O’Neill, 7. Zach Ryan, 8. Killian O’Carroll, 9. Jamie Kelly, 10. Tony Harris, 11. Jake Kane. Subs: 16. Dillon Fitzpatrick, 15. Ryan Greene, 14. Des Kelly.

Avonmore: 1. Peter Kennedy, 2. Ross Williams, 3. Rhys Van Dijk, 4. Paddy Kennedy, 5. Shane Beevor, 6. Mark Cullen, 7. Cian Óhannáin, 8. Zach Cullen, 9. Ryan Cahill, 10. Callum Pursey, 19. Adam Tuke. Subs: 15. Mario Gomes, 18. Todd Byrne, 14. Wes O’Toole.

Referee: Dominic Lachausse