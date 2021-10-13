St Pat’s prove too strong for Éire Óg Greystones

St. Patrick’s and Éire Óg Greystones served up a very skilful and enjoyable under-11 hurling Group 1 final at a busy Ballinakill on Saturday, October 9. Early morning rain looked like it might spoil things for everyone, but the weather had cleared by match time, and we were treated to a hard-fought contest.

The scoring system, which is biased in favour of points, worked in St. Patricks favour. Scoring eight points in total, valued at 24 four on the scoreboard, as against two points for Éire Óg (valued at six) the Wicklow town lads were comfortable winners on the scoreboard, but Éire Óg were far better value than the score would suggest.

This was a game played by two skilful, well coached sides whose players were all learning the skills of the game and putting them into practice in a match situation. The standard of hooking and blocking strokes from the hand was good to see and we also saw some good examples of ground strokes. This is a skill that is rapidly disappearing from the game of hurling.

St. Pats had slightly the better of exchanges in the first half and led by 1-2 (7 points) to nil at half-time. Their points came from Thomas Morrissey and Tiernan Shorthall while their goal (valued at one point) came from Jack Madden.

Éire Óg had big performers in John O’Boyle and Donnacha Browne with Dan O’Sullivan performing well in goal. However, the Greystones lads failed to get on the scoreboard in this half due in no small measure to the performances of Daniel O’Sullivan (in goal) and Paddy Treanor and Josh Callery immediately in front of him.

Scores flowed a little more evenly in the second half with St. Pats adding 20 points while Éire Óg got on the scoreboard with eigh points. Pats had good performers in this half in Luke Connolly, Ben O’Leary, Tommy Morrissey and their captain, Tiernan Shorthall.

Tiernan is a skilful striker of the ball from play, frees and he cuts a sweet line ball. Pats scores came from Luke Connolly (4), Tommy Morrissey (12), Tiernan Shorthall (3) and a goal (one point) from Fionn Conway.

Éire Óg scores came from Dexter Whyte (3) and John O’Boyle (5). St Pats ran out deserving winners in the end.

Bord na nÓg Chairman Pat Dunne presented the winner’s trophy to St. Pats captain Tiernan Shorthall.

St. Patricks: Daniel Connolly, Paddy Treanor, Josh Callery, Conor Marah, Callum Reid, Luke Connolly, Tiernan Shorthall, Ben O’Leary, Tommy Morrissey, Fionn Conway, Will O’Callaghan, Bill Gleeson, Jack Madden, Eoin Treanor.

Éire Óg Greystones: Dan O’Sullivan, Dexter Whyte, Tadgh Roche, Harry Ovenden, Tom Malone, Jayden Byrne, Donnacha Browne, John O’Boyle, Christian Maxwell, Jack Deegan, Rory Coyle, Cillian McInerney, Milo Mulholland.

Referee: Martin Molloy